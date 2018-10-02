“There’s a genocide taking place here against Somali Muslims in north eastern Ethiopia,” reads a message sent to me by Mohamed Abdulkaadir, a Somali journalist with the independent Somali news agency Halgan News.

When we spoke over the phone he told me that while the region has been plagued by conflict for a number of years, there’s been what he described as a “well-orchestrated campaign of ethnic cleansing” by the Ethiopian government and allied Oromo militias[if !supportNestedAnchors][endif][if !supportAnnotations]against Somali Muslims in Ogaden.

“Entire villages and towns in the border region are being wiped out just because they’re inhabited by ethnic Somalis,” he told me.

“Ambushes, rape, and massacres are taking place in increasing frequency in the Ogaden region.”

Ogaden is a 327,000 square kilometer territory located in eastern Ethiopia and on the border with Somalia. The region was once part of the Somali Ifat Sultanate[if !supportNestedAnchors][endif][if !supportAnnotations][endif] before it was handed back and forth from one European colonial ruler to another, with both Italy and Britain laying claims over the land during the previous century.

Today, Ogaden finds itself in modern day Ethiopia, despite the fact that the region’s inhabitants are predominately diaspora Somalis who culturally identify[if !supportNestedAnchors][endif] more [if !supportAnnotations][endif] with Somalia than they do with their host country.

Around 98 percent of Ogaden’s 8 million population is Muslim, whereas Ethiopia’s hosts a majority Christian population. Ethiopia has long feared Somalia wants to establish a Greater Somalia by taking the land from where ethnic Somalis live.

The Ethiopian government has basically turned this region into an “open air prison,” or what can be more aptly described as a “free fire zone,” with Ethiopian Somalis effectively trapped in this region at the mercy of government backed militias, and with the world’s media and international aid agencies locked out.

Several members of the Ethiopian government and Oromo officials did not respond to TRT World’s repeated requests for comment on this story.

Powerful backing

The United States is fully cognisant of Ethiopia’s repressive violence in the region, however, but turns a blind eye to its crimes against Somalis because the government in Addis Ababa is a key US ally in the “War on Terror,” according to Abdulkaadir.

This claim is demonstrably true given the US backed Ethiopia’s 2006 invasion of Somalia, resulting in a three year conflict that left more than 16,000 Somalis dead and displaced around 1.9 million.

The US-Ethiopian objective in that invasion was to overthrow the Islamic Courts Union (ICU) under the guise of the “War on Terror,” an absurd notion given the ICU had brought relative peace and stability to Somalia after nearly two decades of civil war.

Moreover, the invasion and subsequent conflict would go on and give birth to the Al Shabaab insurgency.

“For the first time in 15 years—and sadly the only time since then—Mogadishu wasn’t an abattoir. The killing had stopped, and the populace seemed indebted to the young men who had stopped it. They simply called them the Youth, but they used the Arabic word, al-Shabaab,” observes The New York Times.

While there’s no doubt Al Shabaab has since gone on to carry out grotesque terrorist attacks, culminating in the 2013 attack on the Westgate shopping mall in Nairobi, Kenya, which left 71 dead – but it doesn’t preclude the fact that the Ethiopian government is using the pretext of the “War on Terror” to ethnically cleanse Ogaden of its Somali Muslim inhabitants.