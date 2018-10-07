WORLD
4 MIN READ
Bosnians vote in divisive polls haunted by ethnic rivalries
About 3.35 million registered voters will elect five presidents and 14 prime ministers in the nation's complex political system. Leading Serb, Croat and Muslim Bosniak parties campaigned on nationalist ticket in the run up to the vote.
Bosnians vote in divisive polls haunted by ethnic rivalries
Man pass by a Sefik Dzaferovic, the presidential candidate for the main Muslim SDA party, pre-election poster in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. / Reuters
October 7, 2018

Bosnians go to the polls on Sunday to decide if their country will pursue a path towards European Union membership and NATO integration or sink deeper into ethnic strife and further fragmentation.

More than two decades after a war in which 100,000 were killed, leading Serb, Croat and Muslim Bosniak parties are campaigning on nationalist tickets, reviving wartime pledges in programmes that fail to offer any clear economic or political visions.

About 3.35 million registered voters will take part in the presidential and parliamentary elections, choosing members of Bosnia's tripartite inter-ethnic presidency, consisting of a Bosniak, a Croat and a Serb, and lawmakers for parliament's lower house.

They will also select leaders and assemblies of its two autonomous regions - the Serb Republic and the Bosniak-Croat Federation, and of the Federation's 10 cantons.

In the run up to the vote, ethnic leaders spread fear using divisive rhetoric reminiscent of the war.

Campaigning has been marked by an unprecedented spate of violations, abuse of public funds and hate speech, monitors said..

Polling stations will close at 7 pm (0500 GMT). The first preliminary results are expected at midnight.

Large administration 

Nearly 7,500 candidates are running for 518 offices, reflecting a massive and complex government structure based on ethnic quotas, designed under a peace deal that ended the country's 1992-95 war.

Experts say Bosnia cannot progress with such a large administration, but any attempts to change the constitution –– an integral part of the US-brokered Dayton peace accords –– have been obstructed by Bosnia's rival ethnic groups.

Recommended

The ruling nationalist parties want to preserve the system of patronage under which an estimated one million of their party affiliates are employed at different layers of government, cementing electoral loyalties.

Such politics have driven about 170,000 educated people out of the country over the past five years, draining Bosnia of its young and threatening economy.

Pandora's box of divisions 

The Serb and Croat presidential candidates, Milorad Dodik and Dragan Covic respectively, who are supported by their respective 'parent states' Serbia and Croatia, are set to further weaken Bosnia if elected, analysts say.

Pro-Russian Dodik has repeatedly advocated secession of the Serb Republic and integration with Serbia, while Covic has called for the creation of a separate Croat-run region.

"If current parties remain in power, a Pandora's box of territorial divisions will open which may lead to disintegration of Bosnia," said Zarko Papic, the director of the "Initiative for Better and More Human Inclusion" non-government agency.

In the event that Dodik's and Covic's parties lose some power, integration with the EU at least might go forward, said Florian Bieber, professor of Southeast European Studies at the University of Graz.

If elected, Dodik, who is under US sanctions for obstructing the peace accords, will work to transfer powers from the Council of Ministers, which is the de facto national government albeit with weak powers, to the presidency, whose main task is foreign policy.

"This is the first thing I'll do," Dodik told Reuters in an interview last week.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal
Trump to visit South Korea ahead of APEC summit: report
Death toll climbs to 36 in Indonesia school collapse, search for bodies continues
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Billionaire Babis' ANO Party wins Czech parliamentary vote
Trump warns Hamas despite their willingness to release hostages; Israel continues to bomb Gaza
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul