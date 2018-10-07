Bosnians go to the polls on Sunday to decide if their country will pursue a path towards European Union membership and NATO integration or sink deeper into ethnic strife and further fragmentation.

More than two decades after a war in which 100,000 were killed, leading Serb, Croat and Muslim Bosniak parties are campaigning on nationalist tickets, reviving wartime pledges in programmes that fail to offer any clear economic or political visions.

About 3.35 million registered voters will take part in the presidential and parliamentary elections, choosing members of Bosnia's tripartite inter-ethnic presidency, consisting of a Bosniak, a Croat and a Serb, and lawmakers for parliament's lower house.

They will also select leaders and assemblies of its two autonomous regions - the Serb Republic and the Bosniak-Croat Federation, and of the Federation's 10 cantons.

In the run up to the vote, ethnic leaders spread fear using divisive rhetoric reminiscent of the war.

Campaigning has been marked by an unprecedented spate of violations, abuse of public funds and hate speech, monitors said..

Polling stations will close at 7 pm (0500 GMT). The first preliminary results are expected at midnight.

Large administration

Nearly 7,500 candidates are running for 518 offices, reflecting a massive and complex government structure based on ethnic quotas, designed under a peace deal that ended the country's 1992-95 war.

Experts say Bosnia cannot progress with such a large administration, but any attempts to change the constitution –– an integral part of the US-brokered Dayton peace accords –– have been obstructed by Bosnia's rival ethnic groups.