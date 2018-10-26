POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Champion skier Vonn eyes breaking Stenmark's record as retirement looms
Lindsey Vonn, the 34-year-old who holds the women’s mark for Cup victories at 82, is closing in on the ultimate record of Ingemar Stenmark’s 86 as she competes in the final season of her career.
Champion skier Vonn eyes breaking Stenmark's record as retirement looms
US skier Lindsey Vonn celebrates on the podium after winning an alpine ski, women's world Cup downhill race, in Garmisch Partenkirchen, Germany, Sunday, February 4, 2018. / AP
October 26, 2018

Champion skier Lindsey Vonn has set her sights on breaking Ingemar Stenmark’s all-time mark for World Cup victories even as her career winds down to a close. 

The 34-year-old Vonn, who holds the women’s mark for Cup victories at 82, is closing in on the ultimate record of Stenmark’s 86 as she competes in the final season of her career.

“I definitely think I can [break Stenmark’s record],” Vonn told reporters on Thursday at the US Ski & Snowboard Gold Medal Gala in New York.

“I have the opportunity this season. And if I can stay healthy, I think it’s very big possibility, but at the same time, if I don’t break the record, I am not going to keep skiing.

Recommended

“I have to separate those two things and make sure I am appreciating the last season, breaking the record or not.” Vonn announced earlier this month that the 2018-19 season will be her last. 

A three-time Olympic medalist, Vonn has enjoyed a career of triumphs and physical setbacks. She said one of her greatest challenges, though, is accepting that she would soon leave skiing behind.

“At some point you have to take a moment to reflect on what you’ve accomplished and say, ‘okay, that’s actually good enough, I don’t need anymore’,” she said.

“That’s a hard realisation for me to face, and I finally accept that I have nothing left to prove. And that’s been very difficult, so I am happy I can be in the position to say that.”

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report