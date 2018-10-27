The multi-layered war in Syria has involved many local and international actors and interests throughout its eight years of violent war.

The first step towards a sustainable solution to end the war in Syria seemed clear: bringing all parties of the conflict together to discuss a peaceful political settlement. But multiple high-level attempts failed, with many of the parties going their own way.

Here’s the history of major attempts that sought a political remedy to the Syrian war.

A UN-backed attempt in Geneva

The first ever peace talks were launched by the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland in 2012. With the United States, Turkey and Gulf countries supporting the different parties.

Assad’s ally Iran wasn’t invited to the talks. The final resolution of the first Geneva talks allowed the parties to discuss Assad’s removal during a transition period. This failed, one of many to come.

By 2015, Assad began consolidating his position with Russian and Iranian backing.

Again UN brokered talks collapsed in 2017 when the Syrian regime delegation refused to discuss the constitutional process and presidential elections.

Blaming the regime for the failure of the talks, UN special envoy Staffan de Mistura said if the regime continues “not willing to meet anyone who has a different opinion” it will be difficult to make progress.

The second attempt: Astana

With the Geneva talks failing, Iran excluded and Turkey at odds with America over its support of the YPG, a new channel emerged.

Talks between Russia, Turkey and Iran followed in the Kazakh capital of Astana in 2016 with the leadership of Russia, Iran, and Turkey.

The meeting in Astana brought the strongest fighting opposition groups on the field together and made them sit with the regime for the first time since the beginning of the war.

Astana yielded more results than the Geneva talks as the three guarantor countries, Iran, Russia and Turkey agreed on “de-escalation zones” in a bid to stop violence in mainly opposition-held areas.

Even though the agreement reduced the violence temporarily, the agreement failed to be fully implemented as the Syrian regime continued its air strikes on so-called de-escalation areas.

Turkey and Russia took the lead in using their leverage over the opposition and the regime respectively. Meanwhile, the US-backed SDF, a YPG dominated ground force, became the main tool of the US-led coalition’s fight against Daesh.