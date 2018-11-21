In August of 2017, Henry Apampa-Aka learned about a lending platform named Paylater, which does not require any paperwork. Despite his initial skepticism, the then 27-year-old chef and entrepreneur applied for a loan of 10,000 Naira ($27) – the smallest loan he could apply for. Within 10 minutes, the loan was disbursed and credited to his bank account. Ever since, he has paid back six other loans to Paylater and is currently in the process of repaying his seventh loan of 100,000 Naira ($270).

Apampa-Aka utilised the loan money to open a restaurant named Sir Henry's Barbecue in Lagos, which includes private and commercial catering services. It was the ease of access and the trust the digital platform provided that encouraged him to use the lending agency on several occasions.

Paylater is one of a few payday lending platforms that have sprung up in Nigeria recently, especially since 2015. Barely out and at risk of getting into another recession, Nigeria's economy is flailing because large businesses moving abroad. Surviving a financial downturn will be a difficult task since Nigerians are not good at saving money. According to the World Bank, less than one in three small or medium-scale enterprises are able to access loans or credit facilities in Nigeria. But critics claim this figure is the result of an ambitious effort of the World Bank and other stakeholders to help lift poor Nigerians out of poverty.

Banks in Nigeria have a bad reputation for providing credit. The process is exhausting, and high interest rates coupled with the need for a collateral makes bank loans unattractive. With Nigeria's stringent property laws, it's difficult to own property, and people who seek loans from regular banks cannot put any property up as collateral.

“My uncle lost his home and everything to the bank after he took out a loan. Banks are interested in people defaulting, despite the prevailing economic condition at the time.” Apampa-Aka explains.

The introduction of Bank Verification Number or BVN by the Central Bank of Nigeria has made companies like Paylater, Kwikcash and even Lidya enter the credit provider space in Nigeria. The BVN is the first true record for Nigerians employing biometric security features while being linked to all bank accounts. Before 2015, bank records were not necessarily shared and banks ran a risk of loan defaulters moving to other banks to get loans. The BVN is a social security number of sorts accounting for every individual across all banks and credit unions adding a layer of trust.

According to Chijioke Dozie, the co-founder of Paylater, “It’s important to give loans that people need and not necessarily want. We have an in-house team of data scientists that help us with credit scoring.” In 2018 alone, Paylater has provided over 300,000 loans to Nigerians and has around 90,000 active monthly users. The BVN system has brought a new level of accountability to people taking loans from the platform as credit unions are gaining ground in the country. “But even with credit unions, Nigerians on our platform are always willing to pay back loans, even if they might take time before paying back.” Dozie explains.