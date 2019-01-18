POLITICS
Mexican immigrants deported home from the US adjust to life in "little LA"
Many Mexican immigrants have been deported back to Mexico from the US. Some find it hard to adjust while others continue their lives as if they lever left.
Mexican immigrants deported home from the US say they don't feel discriminated in "little LA" in Mexico City / TRTWorld
January 18, 2019

Mexican immigrants recently back deported home from the United States often find it difficult to adjust when they return. 

But many in one neighbourhood in the Mexican capital are making life a little like the one they've left behind.

In what's called "little LA", there are more Mexicans living who've been deported from the US, than in any other city in the country. 

Some of the deportees own food stands and barbershops while others have found work at English-language call centres.

TRT World's Valeria Leon reports:

SOURCE:TRT World
