The Adana agreement between Turkey’s then-president Suleyman Demirel and Syria’s late president Hafez al Assad was discussed in foreign policy circles again last week, 21 years after it was signed.

The deal, which ensured the PKK wouldn’t be supported by the Syrian state, was once again been put on the table by Damascus’s regional ally Russia. A Reuters report has also suggested that the YPG expects talks with Damascus soon.

The YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK which is recognized as a terror organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU.

Both Turkey and the Syrian regime’s regional ally Russia acknowledge that the agreement is still relevant and should be implemented.

Accusing the Syrian regime of not complying with the agreement, Ankara says it has to enter Syria to protect its borders from the PKK affiliateYPG.

"This agreement opens the way for Turkey to enter those territories if any adverse events were to take place," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told a rally in eastern Erzurum province two days after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, reiterating his willingness for the agreement to be fully implemented.

Russia suggests that, if implemented fully, the agreement could solve one of the most difficult disagreements of the Syrian conflict — the status of the YPG.

What does the agreement say?

The agreement is based upon Damascus recognising the PKK as a terror organisation and prohibiting all the group’s activities and its affiliated organisations in its territory.

“Syria, on the basis of the principle of reciprocity, will not permit any activity which emanates from its territory aimed at jeopardising the security and stability of Turkey. Syria will not allow the supply of weapons, logistic material, financial support to and propaganda activities of the PKK on its territory,” one of the articles of the agreement said.

As a result of the deal, Damascus shut down PKK bases in Syria and expelled its leader Abdullah Ocalan, which paved the way for his capture by Turkey in 1999.

One of the articles of the deal also touches upon close security coordination between the two countries regarding the PKK.

Why is it not being implemented at the moment?