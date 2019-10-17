Catalonia's pro-independence regional chief Quim Torra said on Thursday he aims for the region to be independent from Spain by the end of 2021 if Catalan parties agree to it.

Addressing the regional parliament, he also said he wanted a proposal for a "Catalan republic" to be ready by the spring of next year.

Torra previously said a new vote would have to be held to decide on self-determination for Catalonia.

The regional parliament's term expires in December 2021.

The northeastern Spanish region has been rocked by protests over the past three days after the Supreme Court jailed nine separatist leaders over a failed 2017 independence bid in which they held a referendum that courts had deemed illegal.

Torra, addressing the regional parliament after protesters threw petrol bombs at police and torched cars on Wednesday evening, said there was a "false narrative" that the Catalan separatist movement was violent.

At least 100 injured