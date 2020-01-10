POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Peru to plant one million trees around Machu Picchu
The archaeological complex is at risk of mudslides due to heavy rainfall in winter and forest fires in summer.
Peru to plant one million trees around Machu Picchu
The ruins of Machu Picchu are seen from a high vantage point, in the Cusco region of Peru, Saturday, June 18, 2016. Machu Picchu, a 15th-century Inca citadel, is Peru's most important tourist attraction, receiving more that one million visitors every year. / AP
January 10, 2020

Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra launched a campaign on Thursday to reforest the Machu Picchu archaeological site in order to protect it from mudslides and forest fires.

Vizcarra has pledged to plant one million trees in the 35,000-hectare protected archaeological complex that features the stunning Inca citadel.

"We're here to begin the planting of a million trees in the protected zone around the Machu Picchu sanctuary," said Vizcarra.

The Machu Picchu estate — which includes three distinct areas for agriculture, accommodation and religious ceremonies — is the most iconic site from the Inca empire that ruled a large swathe of western South America for 100 years before the Spanish conquest in the 16th century.

Vizcarra said the ambitious target of one million trees is "a commitment from the government, the region, the municipality and all the citizens who want to protect this world wonder."

Environment ministry specialists evoked the need to plant trees to protect not only the sanctuary but also the protected ecological area's fauna and flora.

Recommended

The area is at risk of mudslides due to heavy rainfall in winter and forest fires in summer.

It's the second such measure taken in the last eight months to protect Peru's most popular tourist destination.

In May, Peru announced a restriction to three key areas of the site to prevent greater degradation: the Temple of the Sun, the Temple of the Condor and the Intihuatana Stone.

Back in 2017, Peru limited visitor numbers to just under 6,000 a day in two waves.

Machu Picchu, which means "old mountain" in the Quechua language indigenous to the area, is at the top of a lush mountain and was built during the reign of the Inca emperor Pachacuti (1438-1471).

It lies around 100 kilometres (60 miles) from the Andean city of Cusco, the old Inca capital in southeastern Peru.

It was rediscovered in 1911 by the American explorer Hiram Bingham. UNESCO declared it a World Heritage Site in 1983.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister