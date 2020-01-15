Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan is facing criticism for meddling in a regional dispute when his government has more pressing economic and political issues to deal with at home.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, his foreign minister, travelled to Iran and Saudi Arabia this week and met his counterparts in a bid to de-escalate tensions.

The diplomatic outreach comes amid worries that the US and its allies in the Middle East could become embroiled in a renewed conflict with Iran and its proxies following the assassination of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani.

Within Pakistan, skeptics questioned the hype around Qureshi’s two-day whirlwind tour, especially as it is engaged in a diplomatic standoff with India over the disputed Kashmir territory.

Experts, however, say that Khan is keen on playing the role of a mediator exactly because he has an eye on the domestic implications of a conflict between a Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia and a Shia Iran.

“I don’t think there’s any country other than Pakistan, which has such close ties with both of them,” Dr Shaista Tabassum, a Karachi-based international relations expert, told TRT World.

“While I don’t think Islamabad’s efforts will have any impact on bringing Iran and Saudi Arabia together - considering the nature of their differences - a lot of this mediation is aimed at pacifying the Pakistani public.”

Pakistan, a country of more than 200 million people, has a Sunni majority but it is also home to a sizeable Shia minority, which is wary of Saudi influence over the country's foreign policy.

A shot worth taking

Michael Kugelman, a South Asian expert at the Washington-based Wilson Center, said that Pakistan is trying to mediate between the regional powers at the right time.

“You have had a de-escalation in the US-Iran crisis. At least, for now, there is a limited window of opportunity for diplomacy,” he told TRT World.

Iran fired missiles at US air bases in Iraq earlier this month in revenge for Soleimani’s assassination on January 3. The two sides have since backed down from threatening to attack each other.

Khan’s government has genuinely tried to improve relations with Iran, which shares a porous border with Pakistan.