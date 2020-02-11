"When we would travel between Damascus and Latakia on vacation with my family we would stop at a famous sweet shop called Tayyba," says Mustafa al Homsi*, who now lives in Istanbul working as a tech developer.

"It was a tradition for every Damascene family travelling to Latakia to buy some sweets," Homsi tells TRT World, recalling life in Syria before the revolution.

An activist during the height of the Syrian revolution, for Homsi the road to Latakia now has a different resonance and the once-famous sweet shop Tayyba, in the strategic town of Al Nabk just of the M5 and about 90km outside of Damascus, now lies in ruins, bulldozed by the Assad regime.

Many Syrians call it the "international highway" - a 474km stretch of road and a critical artery, known officially as the M5, connecting the entire breadth of western Syria from the Syrian-Jordanian border to Aleppo.

"Whoever controls this road can control the commercial movement between these two cities [Damascus-Aleppo]," Anas Tracey, a Syrian reporter living in Idlib, tells TRT World.

The M5 highway is also critical in linking Syria with the Jordanian border and in the recent past to Turkey's southern city of Gaziantep, an industrial hub and a centre for imports and exports.

The Assad regime at one point had lost control of vast sections of the road to a smorgasbord of Syrian groups fighting to overthrow the family that has ruled the country with an iron fist for the last 40 years.

Functioning as the backbone of the national road network, the M5 connects cities that have also become internationally known as sites of brutal destruction.

The city of Douma, just outside of Damascus, is located close to the M5 motorway and was the site of at four chemical attacks as the regime sought to take back control before finally falling in 2018.

The siege in Hama again saw the regime bludgeoning a city into submission, one that had already been the scene of a brutal massacre in 1982 by Hafez al Assad, the current ruler's father. The Assad regime encircled vast sections of the Hama countryside that surrounds the highway.

Even small towns like Khan Shaykhun, south of the Idlib governate, became internationally known due to a regime chemical weapons attack which killed 89 people and left more than 500 injured. Were it not for the M5 motorway running directly through the town it may have been spared.

The M5 highway has been a critical road map of destruction as the regime seeks to establish a semblance of sovereignty over Syria and, more importantly, to connect to Aleppo, formerly an economic hub.

"This highway has economic importance because it connects the city of Aleppo, which was the industrial capital, with Damascus and also continued to the southern border that was the main highway for transit trade, whose revenues were previously estimated at $3 billion annually, from 150,000 trucks," Kinda Hawali tells TRT World from Idlib, one of the last bastions of the Syrian resistance.

The M5 motorway has further critical extensions to the port of Tartus, home to Russia's only naval base in the Mediterranean, and Latakia, the home of the Assad family clan and Russia's largest electronic eavesdropping post outside its territory.

Beginning in December 2019, the Assad regime moved aggressively to conquer the M5 section of the road that is still within Idlib, making it difficult for Damascus to tighten its grip on Aleppo, a city it conquered in 2016.

Of such critical importance was the M5 highway that between 2012 and 2016, regime forces in Aleppo could only be supplied through airdrops or new hastily built backroads.

"It is difficult for me to accept that both Russia and the Assad regime want the highways for industry or for an economic purpose, there is no industry in Syria since 2011, most of the factories were destroyed by bombing, no fuel in Syria now, no agriculture as before," says Hawali.

The recent Assad regime offensive and capture of Saraqib, a town at the intersection between the M4 and M5 in Idlib province, was a strategic coup.

Not only did the regime open up a critical part of the M5 motorway leading to North Aleppo but also west to the M4 highway leading to Jisr Al Shughur one of the largest cities in Idlib province and still under rebel control from there to Latakia.