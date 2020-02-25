The recent terror attack in the German city of Hanau reflects the broader radicalisation taking place in the West, but also the widely under-acknowledged institutional racism within German society.

On Wednesday, a white German racist attacked two Shisha bars in the western city of Hanau, killing nine people who belonged to the country’s Turkish and other minorities.

The killer, named as Tobias Rathjen, was found dead later that night alongside his mother, who he also murdered.

Tributes for the dead have poured in from across the German political spectrum with the exception of far-right parties. Chancellor Angela Merkel blamed what she called “the poison of racism” for the killings.

The attack was the latest in a string of attacks in recent years, which have been blamed on the far-right.

In June 2019, politician Kassel Walter Lubcke was shot dead by a Neo-Nazi at his home and in July an Eritrean man was shot and wounded in a racist attack in Waechtersbach.

These were followed by the Neo-Nazi shooting spree targeting Jews in the city of Halle, which killed two.

There are also the attacks that are foiled by the security services, such as the arrest of twelve men just a few days before the Hanau terror attack, who plotted to bomb mosques across the country.

In many ways, German far-right terrorism is similar to other far-right attacks in western countries. Like perpetrators of the Christchurch and Oslo terror attacks, Rathjen left a manifesto railing against minorities.

However, there is also a uniquely German context beyond the obvious legacy of Nazi rule.

Journalist and expert on Neo-Nazism Hanning Voigts told TRT World that Rathjen wanted to see the “inhabitants of whole continents wiped out,” adding that he wanted to see only people of “German descent” inhabit the earth.

The German outlet Taz described the principle of “resistance without leadership", in which committed Neo-Nazis are encouraged not to join specific groups, which can be infiltrated by police officers, but instead take matters into their own hands.

While each attack is individualistic in its planning, they are linked back to one another through the fabric of shared ideology.

It is notable that while the attacks by those individuals have largely been successful, such as was the case in Hanau and Halle, attacks planned as part of an organised cell, have failed, such as with the arrests in February.

Online radicalisation

Whereas past radicalism required active participation and communication with far-right individuals and groups, the internet has opened up a decentralised system in which individuals can be indoctrinated with Nazi ideals.

Karolin Schwarz, the author of Hate warriors: The new global right-wing extremism, told TRT World that there was no shortage of outlets providing a safe platform for radicals