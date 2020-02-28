Russian planes did not carry out strikes on the area of Idlib where Turkish units sustained aerial bombardments, according to Russia’s Defense Ministry, after 33 Turkish soldiers were killed in a brutal attack by the Moscow-backed Assad regime on Thursday night.

Despite the Russian attempts to whitewash themselves, Turkey-Russia relations will never be the same. February 27 marks the day when Putin’s three year charm offensive in Ankara vanished.

As Moscow decided to impose a military solution in Idlib – and by extension, the entire Syria crisis – I repeatedly said that Washington has a golden opportunity to restore its relations with Ankara. However, most didn’t want to believe in the risk of a direct confrontation in Syria’s Idlib.

Despite the Turkish government announcing the attack was carried out by the Assad regime, the real blame for this heinous attack lies with Russia as is seen in the remarks by the Turkish Defence Ministry stating that the deployment of Turkish troops was coordinated with the Russian side, and despite communication with the Russians the attacks did not stop.

The footage released by the Turkish media shows many tanks, armoured vehicles, and transporters being destroyed by Turkish armed drones, not by Turkish F-16 fighter jets. Moscow is still protecting its Syrian partners despite their provocative act against Turkey – an attitude Ankara would not have expected a month ago.

The Turks thought that Moscow would value its recent cooperation with Turkey on several different spheres. Turkey and Russia are cooperating on energy like the strategic TurkStream Project or the Akkuyu nuclear power plant as well as increasing diplomatic and military engagements such as the procurement of the S-400 air defence systems and the Astana process.

However, Russia has turned a page.

Moscow preferred a military solution in Idlib and Syria over its cooperation with Turkey. This is now well understood in Ankara.

From this day on, Turkish-Russian relations will transform.

But how far Turkey and Russia are driven apart depends on the decision-makers in Ankara and Moscow as well as how the traditional NATO allies of Turkey will react. Will NATO provide substantial support to their member?

If Turkey decides on further escalation which seems more plausible than ever before – and this decision is backed by NATO – Turkey’s geostrategic positioning would shift.