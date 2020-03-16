For all intents and purposes, and legally speaking, any member of the PMF is therefore also a soldier in the Iraqi military and part of the funding that sustains these soldiers comes from defence aid from Washington.

It is, therefore, no wonder the Iraqi Joint Operations Command denounced the American retaliatory strikes and encouraged the US-led coalition to leave Iraq, despite the fact the US has bankrolled the Iraqi military since 2003 and is technically providing material support to organisations like KH that it has blacklisted as terrorist organisations.

Violence but not outright war

We cannot call what is happening now between the US and Iraqi militaries war. The political powers that control these armed forces have not declared war on one another but are in fact considered allies.

So why are their military forces now targeting and killing one another? Quite simply, the answer is that Iraq is a failed state that has no monopoly on violence within its own borders and no effective chain of command as the prime minister as commander-in-chief can have his orders rescinded or overruled by clerics and IRGC-sponsored radicals who serve the agenda of a foreign power.

This means that the US did not just strike back at Iraqi soldiers, but those who also openly act as proxies to Iran and serve at Tehran’s behest.

The proof of this is in the fact that Iran, a country that likes to pretend that its own occupation and subjugation of Iraq is welcomed by Iraqis, has condemned the US retaliation and said that the recent escalations are as a result of the continued unwelcome presence of American soldiers on Iraqi soil.

The Iranians conveniently fail to mention the fact that normal Iraqis have been protesting Iran’s undue interference with Iraq’s sovereignty and political affairs since October last year, and Iran’s response to that has been to unleash its proxies against them, killing hundreds for simply wanting to have their own country.

This then raises a conundrum for American policymakers. On the one hand, they have an alliance with the Iraqi government and helped them in their fightback against Daesh.

On the other, that alliance has been polluted by Iranian infiltration of Iraq’s entire political and security structures, meaning that any assistance Washington renders to Baghdad will invariably find those in Tehran reaping the benefits.

As such, the United States may start to consider making defence aid contingent on Baghdad weeding out pro-Iran elements within the Iraqi armed forces.

However, that will never happen as the infiltration of Iranian proxies has been so pervasive as to render such an option a useless waste of resources on inevitable failure. Instead, the US needs to cease all military and security aid to Iraq immediately, otherwise, it is simply bankrolling its own enemies.

The knowledge that the Iraq the Americans “built” is still not their friend must really chafe in Washington, but they only have themselves to blame for their disingenuous efforts at promoting democracy which ultimately empowered corruption, nepotism, and outright authoritarianism. This is therefore undoubtedly a disaster of America’s own making, and it now must shoulder that burden in the knowledge that this could have all been avoided if Iraq was sovereign and not being constantly undermined by both the US and Iran.