At first, Lubna Shahid, who works for a private bank in Karachi, was not in the least interested in Dirilis (Resurrection) Ertugrul, the immensely popular Turkish drama series. A friend had recommended the show but Shahid thought it would be just another romantic soap opera.

Then she heard Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan insisting in a video that everyone must watch the series and she finally decided to log in to Netflix to see what the fuss was about.

“The first episode was a bit slow. But then I don’t know what happened and I was completely bowled over. Some nights I would go through ten episodes in one sitting and in the morning my eyes would hurt when I get up for work,” she told TRT World.

The series, based on the life and times of the 13th-century Muslim Oghuz Turk leader, Ertugrul, has taken Pakistan by storm.

Ertugrul was the father of Osman, the founder of the Ottoman dynasty, which ruled a large part of the world for 600 years.

First launched in 2014, the lengthy five-season series produced by Turkish Radio and Television (TRT) has already hit the screen in 60 countries. Many people like Shahid are watching it on Netflix where it has been available for more than a year.

Late last month, state broadcaster Pakistan Television (PTV) started airing the show with Urdu dubbing under an arrangement with TRT, making it accessible to a far greater audience and igniting public interest.

Since then, Ertugrul’s military conquests, family dilemmas and religious convictions have become all the rage on social media. People are sharing memes and the dialogues have become a part of Pakistan’s cultural lexicon.

Overnight, it has shot up PTV’s subscriber base on Youtube where new episodes of the Urdu-dubbed version are regularly uploaded. There’s even a WhatsApp campaign urging viewers to make it the most watched Youtube content ever.

Ertugrul has given people something to watch outside of English-language Hollywood movies, says Rafay Mahmood, who has been writing on Pakistan’s entertainment and cultural landscape for more than a decade.

“You have a production, which is of a similar scale to Hollywood, you have dramatic tropes that are very grand, the storytelling is extravagant and when dubbed in Urdu, your colloquial language, it very much becomes an alternative to Western content.”

Ertugrul’s producers have spent a lot of money and time on enhancing the quality of action scenes, even hiring a famous Hollywood stunt team, NOMAD, for the purpose.

This isn’t the first time a Turkish drama is entertaining Pakistanis. Other series such as Ishq e Mamnu (Forbidden Love), Mera Sultan (My Sultan), and Fatmagul have been major hits. But Ertugrul has generated unprecedented interest.

Despite the hardcore battle scenes, families are watching it together. With social distancing measures in place amid the coronavirus pandemic, people are greeting each other with their heads bowed, hand to the heart and a bey, the Turkish title for ‘Mr’.

In homes kids are using imaginary swords to fight each other. Some see hints of Islamic revivalism while others find a cultural commonality that they didn’t know existed.

The heavily embroidered clothes of female characters resemble the Balochi Dochi Pashk, a dress that women from Pakistan’s southern Balochistan province normally wear. The similarity has started a debate about the origins of Baloch and their connection with the Turks.

However, it's perhaps religion that has come to bind millions of viewers with Ertugrul and his legacy.

'Like us'

Rehan Ali, a 38-year-old marketing consultant, is hoping that Ertugrul will help reinforce Islamic religious beliefs and the importance of family for his three kids, aged between five and nine years old.

One recent evening his whole family huddled on a couch and watched dozens of episodes in a 14-hour marathon run. An avid horse rider, Ali has already binged the entire series and with so much concentration on its tiny details that it might even leave the show’s creator, Mehmet Bozdag, scratching his head.