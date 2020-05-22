It cannot have escaped notice how Iran appears to be front and centre on most things to do with Israel in the media. It has reached such levels that the clergy in Tehran and their grandstanding over the Palestinian-Israeli conflict have often eclipsed the media presence and the political will of the Palestinians themselves.

Nowhere is this more visible and tangible than on the annual Quds Day processions held around the world on the last Friday of every Ramadan.

This year, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has issued a decree saying that Quds Day will not be cancelled in Iran, not even due to the coronavirus.

Instead, demonstrators are being called upon to line the streets in their cars. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps would be in charge of arranging driving routes, and people will be allowed to chant slogans and wave flags from their vehicles.

But sloganeering is exactly what Quds Day is. Despite publicly supporting select Palestinian groups, including Islamic Jihad and Hamas, Iran is also responsible for some of the bloodiest reprisal acts against Palestinians across the region.

Hijacking the Palestinian cause?

Quds Day was inaugurated in 1979 by the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, who decreed it would take place to express support and solidarity for the Palestinian struggle.

Quds Day demonstra­tions feature speeches against Israel and the “Great Satan” – a reference to the United States – followed by chants of “Death to America!” and “Death to Israel!” as the two countries’ flags are burned.

Indeed, this is being replicated wherever Iran holds sway, including in Iraq and Syria where Iran currently has a very large imperial footprint.

It is rather dramatic and, like other Iranian forays into foreign affairs, designed to inflame the passions and sentiments of those who believe the Palestinians have been subjected to a historic and ongoing injustice.

Many normal Iranians share in the passionate indignation that comes when one sees footage of Palestinian women and children shot or bombed indiscriminately by Israelis, and their feelings towards the justice of the Palestinian cause should not be discounted purely because of the cynicism demonstrated by the ruling clergy.

Tehran is acutely aware of these strong feelings amongst its own people and the wider Muslim world, and deftly manipu­lates these emotions to position itself as the spearhead of Palestinian liberations, the so-called Axis of Resistance.

This military alliance has gotten so lost on its way from Iran to Israel that is more caught up in proxy wars and violence against Muslims in the name of Palestinian liberation in Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and Iraq.

This expropriation and appropriation of the Pales­tinian cause is — somewhat disconcertingly — occasionally cheered on by Palestinian factions themselves, especially the Islamic Jihad group, the leftist Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), and some­times even Hamas.

An example of this was seen in 2015 when Hamas’s armed Qassam Brigades paid its respects to Samir al-Kuntar, a Lebanese Hezbollah terrorist who butchered countless Syrians in areas like Quneitra.

Some of these Palestinian factions chalk this up to pragma­tism in the fight against the “Zionist coloniser” and others insist it is necessary to defend the Iran-led axis and its “resist­ance” against Israel.