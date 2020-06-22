Warlord Khalifa Haftar has illegally seized lands and properties belonging to the Libyan state.

The documents published on Monday revealed that the warlord had illegally seized assets of agricultural projects and investment projects in Libya.

Libya's internationally recognised government, or the Government of National Accord, earlier revealed that Haftar's Military Investment and Public Works Commission had signed an agreement with the Union of Italian Fishing in March 2019 under which Italian fishing boats were allowed to fish in Libya's territorial waters in return for $11,100 a month for five years.

In order to bankroll Haftar's war initiatives, the Commission, a shady fiscal authority with sprawling illegitimate reach, has employed a range of actions: from extortion and seizing personal properties to smuggling fuel illegally.

The Commisssion was started in 2016 but truly picked up steam in 2017, and was said to be worth over $1 billion.

In 2016, French daily Le Monde published a report showing Haftar's monopoly of economic activities in Barqah in eastern Libya.

The report said most of the land is located in the western city of Benghazi.

ICC has 'credible information' on mass graves

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has received "credible information" regarding 11 "alleged" mass graves in Libya containing men, women and children, the court’s chief prosecutor said on Monday.

"These findings may constitute evidence of war crimes or crimes against humanity," said Fatou Bensouda of The Hague-based court of the information.

Following the liberation of territories once held by warlord Haftar’s militants in the city of Tarhuna and its surroundings, many mass graves were unearthed, and Libyan officials urged international judicial authorities to take action.

"I call on the Libyan authorities to take all the necessary measures to protect and secure the mass grave sites and to ensure that all actions taken in this regard are conducted in a manner that will not prejudice future investigations," she said.

Bensouda also praised a decision by Antonio Guterres, the UN secretary general, offering support in this regard, adding that ICC looks forward to cooperating with the Libyan authorities, the UN, and all relevant partners working to investigate this "evidence of potential atrocity crimes" in Tarhuna.

"In addition, I reiterate my concern at the grave escalation of violence and the high numbers of civilian casualties, reportedly largely resulting from airstrikes and shelling operations."

She called on all parties and armed groups involved in Libya to fully respect the rules of international humanitarian law.

Efforts to retake Sirte, Jufra from Haftar

The GNA, with Turkish support, has been preparing to recapture the strategic coastal city of Sirte, seized by Haftar's militias in January, and the Jufra region further south.

Sirte opens the gate to potentially seize control of vital oil installations, terminals and oil fields that tribes allied with Haftar shut down earlier this year, cutting off Libya's major source of income.

"It serves the interests of all brothers and friends to return Sirte and Al Jufra to the control of the state," defence ministry undersecretary Salah Al Namroush said in a statement.

"We expect from all brothers and friends to support the legitimate government to achieve stability on the entire Libyan territory," he said.