The United States is not just one empire. It is two. Those empires are fighting each other now, and the consequences for the world could be devastating.

The Americans who survive the COVID-19 pandemic, the poverty it brings and the gun violence it seems to encourage, will likely pose a far greater risk to the rest of the world than it already does.

A country can ban Americans from entering it, but it cannot ban American nuclear weapons from falling on it. The air you and I are breathing right now is peppered with American-made carbon dioxide. The tactics and technologies of repressive police forces around the world are first marketed and sold to American police departments. Then there is the radiation in our teeth, mostly remnants of US and Soviet nuclear tests. Only the US has ever dropped a nuclear weapon in wartime.

On this day, 75 years ago, thousands of blind and burned people were still stumbling across the ruins of Nagasaki and Hiroshima, each bombed a few days before, on August 6 and August 9, each by a bomber carrying 12 Americans.

On the ground, after the flash and blast and walls of fire, the Japanese felt their skin peeling off in rags. Their children and parents turned to ashes, and their own screaming bones burned by radiation, their lungs turned to tombs for the ashes of their neighbours. Like the carbon and methane in our own lungs right now, that radiation slowly killing thousands was American-made radiation.

That kind of horror could happen again. And the chances become more likely the more the US collapses due to the pandemic, economic depression and the rise of its racist, paranoid cults.

‘’After coronavirus, America becomes much less stable, much less powerful...but for both of those reasons more dangerous,’’ is a scenario offered by Richard Kreitner, a journalist from Brooklyn, New York. His new book, Break It Up, looks at the history of secession movements in the US, new and old.

Nowadays, the US seems to be seceding from itself along urban and rural lines. Those loyalties represent the two American empires that had come to an uneasy truce after the Civil War. That truce under US President Donald Trump has been rapidly breaking down. It has been in bad shape for years.

Kreitner told TRT World that the history of the territorial expansion of the US is tied to flare-ups in secessionist sentiment. Usually, it is over disagreements on how to govern newly acquired territories. Before the Civil War, it was a question of whether slavery would be legal in the western territories and states in which white Europeans were starting to settle.

In 2020, it seems civil violence and polarisation has again come about because of disagreements over how the US should run the rest of the world. If the US were not a global hegemon, with a vast network of client states and military bases across the planet, it would not be having these internal disagreements over what to do with them.

Indeed, Trump’s political rise started with the hateful lie that President Barack Obama was born in Kenya and not the US, and was a foreign imposter and also maybe a Muslim. That fantasy requires US global hegemony for anyone to even imagine. For Trump to assert the world is taking advantage of America, requires American engagement with the rest of the world in the first place. As well as that, Trump’s immigration policies, separating migrating foreigners from their children as a warning to other foreigners, are very much part of his foreign policy.

"We've made compromises"

Just like American voters in 1860 - contemplating what the West should look like , people who ultimately could not agree on an order for it - so too American voters in 2020 are now fighting over what to do with their global empire. That disagreement is what could lead to an explosive disintegration of the Union itself. Kreitner says that is an unlikely scenario in the near term, but the dissolution of the Union cannot be ruled out.

‘’I think what’s happening right now in the US is the eruption of long-repressed energies. There are problems and contradictions we haven’t sorted out. Every time they’ve burst through the surface, we’ve made compromises. Those compromises have often come at the expense of people of color. They’ve been innately unsustainable,’’ said Kreitner.

‘’We have come to the end of the road, where we decided if we are going to be a very large plantation or we are going to be a multiracial democracy. We are coming to a reckoning. We have come to the end of the road on compromise before, and it led to the deaths of 750,000 people,’’ he said, referring to the estimated death toll of the US Civil War, which lasted from 1861 to 1865.

That was about 2 percent of the US population at the time. Another half a million more were injured. Limbless veterans lived on for decades, both believing they had fought for the right side. Those veterans agreeing to disagree, some even celebrating together in annual trips to major battlefields as a kind of reunion. Together, the armies of the Union and Confederacy merged into one global-girdling empire. Those two empires are now splitting apart. The great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren of civil war soldiers are again fighting each other on Facebook and sometimes in the streets.

The compromise reached at the end of the Civil War represented a surrender of the Confederate military, but no surrender for the culture or economy of slavery, which mutated into a kind of serfdom after the outlawing of slavery in 1865 by the 13th Amendment. The Amendment makes an exception for forced labour as terms of incarceration, a provision that prison reform advocates today say keeps modern slavery alive within the US prison population, now 2.2 million strong.

The confederate military mutated, too. It mutated into far-right mass shootings and casual racism among police officers. It mutated into police enforcement of Apartheid policies across the US. It also mutated in the US military itself. The US did not have a racially integrated army until the Korean War (1950-1953). That was 85 years after the Civil War ended.

The confederacy also lives on in the US army itself. Trump jumped at the chance last month to defend US army bases named after Confederate generals. The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Miley, the top uniformed member of the military in the White House, testified before congress that the establishment of the Confederacy was treason against the Union. It happened as the US military started to ban the display of confederate symbols by its members.

The pushback

Trump openly criticised that move by his own military, which wanted to do away with Confederate names for military bases. It was a brazen attempt to pander to what he thinks his most loyal supporters would want. Whether it will win him another term in office remains to be seen.