European Union foreign ministers have failed to overcome a diplomatic standoff over Belarus despite an appeal by the country's main opposition leader to approve sanctions on officials accused of rigging the election last month.

Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tikhanovskaya travelled to Brussels to try to convince the EU to follow through on its threat to impose sanctions on some 40 Belarusian officials over the disputed August 9 vote.

A sixth straight weekend of protests against President Alexander Lukashenko's 26-year rule was not enough to sway the EU, however, even as Tikhanovskaya asked ministers to show courage.

'Unanimity not reached'

"Although there is a clear will to adopt the sanctions, the required unanimity was not reached," the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell, who chaired the meeting of foreign ministers, told reporters, referring to EU rules that all 27 states must agree.

Greek-administered Cyprus has said it can only agree to the Belarusian sanctions when the EU also imposes sanctions on Turkey, in a separate row that has raised tensions in the eastern Mediterranean.

Paralysis damaging for EU's image

Approval is still possible by EU leaders at a summit on Thursday and Borrell said that by the next time foreign ministers meet on October 12, the sanctions would be agreed.

But he also acknowledged that paralysis was damaging for the EU's image.

"If we are not able to (approve Belarus sanctions), then our credibility is at stake," Borrell told a news conference.

The EU said in late August it would impose asset freezes and travel bans on Belarusian officials.

Tikhanovskaya also took her appeal to the European Parliament on Monday, winning support from EU lawmakers, who last week said they would not recognise Lukashenko's legitimacy when his term ends in November.

READ MORE:Dozens arrested as mass rallies in Belarus mount pressure on Lukashenko

Economic support package