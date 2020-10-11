US President Donald Trump is no longer a transmission risk for Covid-19.

White House doctor, Sean Conley, said on Sunday the president is looking forward to puttin his bout with coronavirus behind him and return to the campaign trail.

Trump, trailing his Democratic challenger Joe Biden in opinion polls, addressed supporters from a White House balcony on Saturday afternoon.

He urged a crowd of hundreds of largely Black and Latino supporters to help get out the vote in the November 3 election.

Conley said in a statement later that Trump had taken a test on Saturday showing he was no longer "a transmission risk to others," and there was no longer evidence "of actively replicating virus."

But sensitive lab tests, like the PCR test cited in the doctor’s statements, detect virus in swab samples taken from the nose and throat. Dr. William Morice, who oversees laboratories at the Mayo Clinic, said earlier this week that using the PCR tests, the president’s medical team could hypothetically measure and track the amount of virus in samples over time and watch the viral load go down.

Some medical experts had been skeptical that Trump could be declared free of the risk of transmitting the virus so early in the course of his illness.

In rush to return campaign trail

Trump first revealed that he had tested positive on October 2, and spent three days in hospital. The White House has not disclosed when Trump last tested negative.

Trump is eager to get back on the campaign trail after an absence of more than a week.

He plans to travel to the key battleground state of Florida on Monday, followed by rallies in Pennsylvania and Iowa on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

"I'm feeling great," he told the crowd.

The president's illness has cast a spotlight on the pandemic, which has infected nearly 7.7 million people in the United States and killed over 213,000.

His administration has faced criticism for its handling of the crisis, and for its lax approach to mask-wearing and social distancing in the White House.