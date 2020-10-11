Turkey will start declaring the number of asymptomatic Covid-19 cases from October 15, the health minister has said, following criticism that its disclosure of only symptomatic cases hid the extent of infections.

"We will start (releasing all the numbers) on 15th," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said in an interview with daily newspaper Hurriyet.

"We will share the cross-sectional screening results even though they show no symptoms. We will report these to the World Health Organization."

Cross-sectional screening tests are being conducted at airports, prisons, and people going abroad among others, Koca said.

Turkey to continue field screening tests