As France aims to get a seat on the Human Rights Council (HRC), questions are being raised about its role in fueling bloody conflicts in war-torn countries such as Libya, its backing of warlords and dictators, and the rising tide of Islamophobia attributed to government policies.

HRC, the inter-governmental body of the United Nations, which is tasked with upholding human rights around the world, will elect members for vacant seats on October 13 in a secret ballot of the UN General Assembly in New York.

France and the United Kingdom have applied for the two empty slots reserved for European nations in the 47-member council. Their election is almost assured.

“France is in no position whatsoever to lecture the rest of the world on human rights, let alone to promote the application of human rights,” says Yasser Louati, a French activist.

The French government has backed General Khalifa Haftar in the Libyan conflict despite Haftar facing severe accusations of killing civilians, he says.

“France has long history of human rights violations at home especially today under President Emmanuel Macron with widespread discrimination in housing, and schooling, the police brutality, and racist discourse coming from the president himself,” he told TRT World.

Against European values

France’s efforts to get an HRC seat appears unsettling for activists, especially as Paris has dragged its feet when its European peers have tried to take dictators and war criminals to task.

“This year alone, France has either opposed or belatedly and resignedly joined efforts led by its allies in Europe to bring scrutiny and accountability to the human rights violations in situations as different as China, Libya, Saudi Arabia, and Yemen,” writes Bruno Stagno Ugarte, the deputy advocacy director of Human Rights Watch (HRW).

Earlier this year, when a few countries including Finland and the Netherlands, tried to mandate the HRC to investigate the Libyan warlords and the international actors backing them, France was not supportive of the move.

Instead, their authorities insisted that the matter be taken up by the International Criminal Court (ICC), which faces serious handicaps in its ability to prosecute war crimes.

In any case, Ugarte notes, France hasn’t explained its continuous backing of Haftar despite the fact that his deputy Mahmoud Al-Werfalli faces an ICC arrest warrant.