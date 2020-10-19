Algerians have snubbed a vote on a revised constitution the regime hoped would neutralise a protest movement, one at which at its peak swept long-time president Abdelaziz Bouteflika from power.

The turnout for the referendum was 23.7 percent, electoral commission chairman Mohamed Charfi said on Sunday, a historic low for a major election.

With the "yes" camp almost certain to win, the only real question was how many would take part in a poll also seen as a bid to bolster Bouteflika's successor Abdelmadjid Tebboune, currently hospitalised overseas.

Indifferent power

From the exclusive suburb of El Muradiya nestled in rolling hills overlooking the bustle of Algeria’s capital, President Abdelmajid Tebboune gave a long interview to international reporters from the comfort of an Andalusian-styled palace.

El Muradiya is home to Algeria’s rich and powerful. Just outside busy Algiers, it is striking in its serenity with its perfectly manicured lawns and resplendent republican guards on watch.

Removed from the exigencies of daily life in Algiers, and a far cry from being in touch with the reality of the street’s pulse, the Hiraak’s calls and demands never make themselves heard in Tebboune’s dominion.

It was from this perch, that Tebboune, 75, insisted between cigarettes that Algeria is now “free and democratic,” all the while promising a “new model,” and a “new economy.”

For protestors on the streets, hope in the future and Tebboune’s promises are in short supply. In fairness, public support for Tebboune never broke any records.

With an impending new constitution, Tebboune's power is set to expand dramatically with little in the way of public confidence.

Unparalleled power

Tebboune’s constitution would grant him the same rights previous presidents enjoyed, including being able to appoint and remove a sitting prime minister.

More dangerously, he will be able to veto laws through two methods. First, he may call for a reinterpretation of the proposed bill, requiring a two-thirds parliamentary majority to put it into effect. Alternatively, he will also be able to vote down a passed law in the Senate, which requires a three-fourths majority, through an appointed intermediary. In reality, any law the president dislikes could be quickly nipped in the bud.

For all the talk of ensuring a separation of powers, the new constitution enshrines the President with an additional judicial role as president of the High Council of the Magistracy. The end result? A sitting president would be able to appoint and dismiss judges on a whim, completely eliminating any possible judicial oversight into the legality of his actions.

By appointing loyalist judges, subpoenas for in-depth investigations can never materialise, granting the president and his chosen ones judicial immunity.

But that’s not all. Tebboune is granting himself direct oversight of all regulatory bodies in Algeria, including any auditing of government spending. With a hand in both the legislative and judicial branches, the new constitution would create the most powerful Algerian president in history, building on top of the fact that Algeria’s president is already the Supreme Commander of its national army.

Finally, while the constitution pays lip service to the letter of the law on freedoms of speech, its enforcement is largely dependent on a number of bylaws voted on behind closed doors, limiting authorisation to carry out protests for instance, that makes true free speech all but a dream.

Smoke and mirrors

After a year of the Hiraak’s popular uprising against 20-year autocrat Abdelaziz Boutfelika, his resignation and death threw decades of rigid order into disarray. Tebboune, the latest in a series of unremarkable prime ministers under Bouteflika, was backed by Chief of Staff Gaid Salah, both working together to purge the establishment of Bouteflika’s allies, largely to their benefit.

Algeria’s former opaque system was governed by a four-cornered balance between the executive, intelligence, military, and big money. Bouteflika succeeded in eliminating former-ally-turned- rival General Mohamed Mediene, aptly nicknamed the ‘God of Algeria’, who led the dreaded DRS intelligence agency for 25 years.

Tebboune picked up where Bouteflika left off, consolidating power and eliminating rivals in a new triumvirate made up of a cautious military high command fearing civilians at the gates, his own executive clan, and a newly reformed, subservient secret intelligence agency.

In a move eliciting widespread public backlash throughout the republic, Tebboune took a page from Bouteflika’s playbook and announced a new constitution to be put to a referendum on November 1 2020 — the date coinciding with the beginning of Algeria’s war of independence against France from 1954 to 1962.

Bouteflika himself promised a referendum on a new constitution if he should be re-elected for a fifth term; this after he had changed the constitution twice to extend his stay in office, and once more to return it to its original condition prior to his rule.

As controversial as Bouteflika’s half-hearted offer of a new constitution was then, it’s been received in the same manner now.

Hail Caesar

What’s wrong with a new constitution to enshrine the freedoms and democracies won by the popular movement? Nothing in principle.