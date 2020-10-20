Indonesia’s new "Job Creation" bill that sparked nationwide protests since early October, has now courted criticism from the country's environment activists.

According to experts on the environment, the 812-page jobs bill, spanning 15 chapters, regulates various sectors, including labour and the environment, paving the way for large-scale deforestation.

Wahyu Perdana, campaign manager at the Indonesian Forum for the Environment (WALHI), told TRT World that the new bill will allow private companies to easily obtain permits to access the country's resources in forests and woodlands.

“We see the bill eases rules and regulations for palm plantation companies that have operated illegally to control the land. The government gives them amnesty. It is in contrast with the previous bill, which imposed criminal sanctions on them or the land was simply confiscated (for flouting forest laws),” Perdana said.

Environmentalists believe that by removing the environmental reviews for new projects, the contested legislation would result in the shrinking of Indonesia's rainforest cover, which helps in combating climate change by lowering the carbon emissions in the air.

Perdana said the future looks grim in light of palm plantation companies having already destroyed 2.7 million hectares of forest area by working the system and acquiring illegal permits to expand their production.

According to The Audit Board of The Republic of Indonesia (BPK), the companies planted palm trees in 2,749,453 hectares of forest land, encroaching upon the ancestral domains of forestry.

Using state-owned satellites, the auditors scanned provinces like Riau, West Kalimantan, Central Kalimantan, North Sumatra, South Sumatra and West Papua. They found 715 companies encroaching the forest land with contested permits.

For the Indonesian government, however, the legislation is aimed at giving companies "a chance" to complete all legal formalities and shun the practice of violating the environmental regulations.

Minister of Environment and Forestry, Siti Nurbaya Bakar, recently said that between 1999 and 2000, state governments issued permits to companies to expand palm oil plantations, while there was no legal cap on the number of permits to be issued to each company.

Bakar said that while the government is certain about cutting out fraud in environmental reviews, it is also considerate about the future of the companies involved in the palm oil trade and does not wish to criminalise them.

The new legislation, she added, is not only aimed at protecting companies, but also the people who live in the forests.

“Remember, there are so many people who deeply depend their lives on the forest. The excessiveness must be ruled with strict regulation for all stakeholders. The Job Creation Law will accommodate all,” said Bakar.