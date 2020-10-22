Sudanese security forces have fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of people in demonstrations across the capital Khartoum, as crowds gathered to put pressure on the government to improve conditions and push ahead with reform.

The rallies came just days after President Donald Trump announced the United States would remove Sudan from its list of state sponsors of terrorism, a designation that dates back to toppled ruler Omar al Bashir and which made it difficult for the transitional government to access urgently needed debt relief and foreign financing.

At least one protester was killed and several others were injured in the clashes with police, a local doctors' committee said in a statement late on Wednesday.

Calls for protests started days earlier, aiming to coincide with the anniversary of the overthrow of the country's first military regime in 1964, but wound down following Trump's announcement on Monday.