Egyptian authorities have executed 49 people in the last 10 days, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Thursday, urging the government to halt the executions and review the death sentences.

Calling the court trials "grossly unfair, " the HRW said 15 men were convicted for alleged involvement in three cases of political violence, while two women and 32 men were convicted in criminal cases between October 3 and 13 this year. They all were among those executed in the last 10 days, the organisation said.

Thirteen of the executed men, who were charged with political violence, were held in Cairo’s notorious Scorpion Prison.

The executions followed a suspicious incident in Scorpion Prison where four prisoners allegedly killed four security personnel. In return, the Interior Ministry forces killed all four prisoners while they were said to attempt an escape.

“Egypt’s mass executions of scores of people in a matter of days is outrageous,” said Joe Stork, deputy Middle East and North Africa director at Human Rights Watch. “The systematic absence of fair trials in Egypt, especially in political cases, makes every death sentence a violation of the right to life.”

The names of the executed prisoners mostly remain a secret, even for the prisoner’s family but pro-government newspapers published the names of recently executed prisoners. On October 3, 6 and 7, 26 people have been executed in Alexandria, Cairo for crimes including mureder and rape. The names of 15 people executed on 3rd of October was disclosed by the independent Al-Shehab Center for Human Rights. The organisation said 68 civilians were still on death row in cases of political nature.