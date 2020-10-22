On October 16, Turkey allegedly tested its S-400 defence systems in the coastal city of Sinop after issuing warning notices to vessels and aircrafts to avoid the Black Sea region. Turkey’s Ministry of Defence has neither confirmed nor denied the reports.

In a matter of days, media outlets began to widely circulate misinformation claiming that the livefire test was a failure.

The source? A Russian defence blog, that claimed the test failed “due to Turkey’s refusal to assist Russian special forces.”

The analysis provided was strange, and not entirely consistent with the facts on the ground.

For one, Turkey’s S-400 batteries are manned entirely by Turkish armed forces. Second, even in Russia, S-400 defence systems are operated by artillery battalions, not special forces as the article suggests.

The Russian defence blog in question quotes an anonymous analyst multiple times, without corroborating their identity. More critically, while the media acknowledges that there were multiple fired rockets, they nonetheless base their claim of failure on one shakily shot amateur video of a single missile launch.

More critically, Greek media coverage on the subject which consistently depicts Russian defence platforms as anti-NATO and a destabilising force in the region, makes no reference to the fact that Greece itself owns Russian missile defence platforms.

Greece, who joined the Trans-Atlantic bloc at the same time with Turkey, is currently in possession of both Russian made long-range air defence S-300 systems and US-made medium to long-range air defence MIM-104 Patriot missile systems.

In an interesting twist, between Greece’s Russian missile platforms, and its US Patriot missile complement; it may be the S-300 alone that provides Greece with a defensive edge. This comes after a US 2019 Missile Defence Review overly inflated the Patriot’s “proven combat record” before being exposed by a US House Committee on Government Operations, which put to bed claims that Patriot interception rates during the 1991 Gulf war were at 50 percent, or 25 percent with a high degree of certainty.

“There is little evidence to prove that the Patriot hit more than a few Scud missiles launched by Iraq during the Gulf War," the investigations concluded.

Inconsistencies