Britain and Japan have signed a trade deal at a ceremony in Tokyo, marking London's first major post-Brexit agreement as it holds an intense round of negotiations with the European Union.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and UK Trade Minister Liz Truss signed the agreement on Friday.

Truss said in a statement that Friday's signing was "a landmark moment for Britain" that "strengthens ties with a like-minded democracy, key ally, and major investor."

"It secures major wins that would be impossible as part of the EU and brings together two of the world's most technologically advanced nations," her ministry added in a statement.

The deal covers sectors from food to textiles and tech and largely replicates the existing EU-Japan arrangement, which will no longer apply to Britain at the end of this year.

The British government has touted it as a chance to boost trade between the two countries by $19.5 billion.

UK-EU talks

It is due to take effect on January 1 – the end of a transition period in which London and Brussels are trying to thrash out the terms of their new relationship.

Britain and the European Union resumed their fraught talks on Thursday after the UK ended a week of threats to abandon the long-running negotiations.