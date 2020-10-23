An Italian has been arrested in France on a warrant issued by Germany, where he was wanted on 160 counts of rape or sexual assault of his daughter and other minors.

The 52-year-old was arrested on a European warrant last Friday south of Strasbourg near the German border for the alleged crimes committed over a 14-year period starting in 2000.

Germany has 122 open investigations against him, said France's BNRF fugitive-tracking brigade.

The Italian is accused of having raped his own daughter for a period of about 10 years starting in 2000. He is alleged to have done the same, over the same period, with the minor daughters of a different partner.

"He operated in his various family circles," said the BNRF.