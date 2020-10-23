On October 25 2004, Thai security forces suppressed a large protest by Muslims in the town of Tak Bai by rounding up 1300 protesters, stacking them face down in military trucks and transporting them to Patani camps five hours away.

At least 78 protesters died from suffocation in Thai military trucks, and several others were shot dead while protesting outside the police station for the release of detainees.

Chaturon Iamsopha, a member of the local NGO Tohmeena Foundation, says “the security personnel never get punished, this was also the case for the Tak Bai massacre. Thai government said there were insurgents among the crowd, but the people who were called to the police station were actually invited to join an iftar dinner (fastbreaking for Muslims). That time I was secretary to my Senator Uncle and we were told many Malay Muslims got invitations through various groups to break fast but indeed there was no iftar dinner. It was a set up and until now it remains as another mystery as to who organised this. But for sure, whoever did this, they do not want peace in the southern part of Thailand. When you check the location for Tak Bai Police Station, you will see it’s a dead end. The only way out is to swim and cross the river to Malaysia.”

Known across Thailand’s troubled south as the ‘Tak Bai massacre’, the incident would become another symbol of state impunity against the country’s Malay Muslims.

Speaking to TRT World, Asama Mungkornchai, Political Science lecturer at the Prince of Songkla University says “My perspective about Tak Bai is something like ‘wounded history’. That is an ongoing conflict. We got several incidents about violence, the state violence and it has become a wounded history. We got several incidents about violence, the state violence and it has become a wounded history”

Although Islam is a minority faith in Buddhist Thailand, Muslims make up the majority of the population in southern provinces of Satun, Yala, Patani and Narathiwat, referred to as the “deep south”.

Thailand has a population of about 69 million where 92.6 percent identify as Buddhist. While Buddhism is the country's official religion, about 6 percent of the population is Muslim.

The minority groups in the southern region originate from the Malay Muslim entity, constituting 85 percent of the local population in deep south neighbouring Malaysia. They speak a local dialect of Malay, known as Patani-Malay, maintaining their traditional way of life. Their existence has meant never-ending difficulties for both the Thai government and minority Malay Muslims since the 18th century when the Lord Vassal relationship got sour.

“When we talk about Muslim in the south, obviously ‘Thainess’ is the problem, okay they got that Thai nationality card but they speak in Malay language, their identity and particular culture,they do not belong to Thai culture” says Asama Mungkornchai.

Chaturon says the language and use of certain words are very important in conflict zones, likewise for the fragile situation in Southern Thailand. “Although the Thai government refers to us as Thai, yes we are Thai citizens but our race is Melayu (Malay). In my grandfather’s time we could call ourselves Malay but after assimilation policy all the race is considered as Thai. This policy has started a conflict which has not been resolved until today ”

Thailand-based security analyst, Don Pathan, says ‘Malay’ is a constructed identity where “you can become Malay just like you can become Thai. So these two constructed identities are resisting violently, refusing to be swallowed by one another. Being a Malay or a Muslim are the two sides of the same coin. So when the Thai tries to change its Malay identity, it affects the other - they would feel that they become less Muslim.”

The deep south was formerly known as the independent Sultanate of Patani until it was conquered by the Kingdom of Siam in 1785. Siam directly controlled the appointment of Patani’s sultanate leadership which led to the rebellion and constant cycle of revolution and suppression until today.

Pathan argues that the insurgency was ignited when the policy of assimilation came at the expense of the Malay’s religious identity. At the turn of the century, when the region was centralised and the sultans were replaced by governors from Bangkok, Malay Muslims did not challenge the Siam sovereignty with an armed rebellion. It was five decades later, when a fully fledged armed insurgency broke out. The trigger was the border being drawn with British-held Malaya.

Pathan says Muslims in other parts of Thailand, outside the Malay speaking south, tend to be patriotic and do not support the Patan-Malay insurgency movement and they don’t see it about Islam. “It’s about Patani Malay identity and their historical grievances,” he added.

Bangkok was concerned over British expansion in Malaysia and to counter this potential threat, Thai ruler King Chulalongkorn launched a military campaign against the southern Thailand region in 1901, forcefully annexing Patani as part of Thailand in 1906. In contrast, other Malay sultanates in the peninsula were given autonomy after the end of colonial rule and they joined the Malay Federation, known as Malaysia today. The annexation transformed Malay Muslims of the Patani Kingdom from the majority in their region, to an ethnic minority where they have become second-class citizens.

In 1939, Siam officially became Thailand (Land of the Free) and was defined as a Thai nation-state. Nationalist military government propaganda was set up to promote centralisation based on a ‘triad’, the three pillars: Nation (referring to Thai nation), Religion (signifying Buddhism) and the King (referring to monarchy). Anyone who does not uphold these three values is considered unpatriotic. As a result, Patani Muslims who do not apply these new norms to ther lives, are often viewed with suspicion and humiliation, as well as being branded as separatists threatening the survival of national development.

Malay-Muslims were subject to an official assimilation campaign where they were forced to take Thai names and use Thai language in all schools and government business. Violent insurgency emerged in reaction to these discriminatory practices in 1948 when Malay-Muslims reacted to the centralisation of power with the appointment of Thai officials to replace local leaders. A major incident, which provoked the crisis, was the mysterious disappearance of religious leader Haji Sulong in 1954.

During the post-World War II period, some Malay-Muslims demanded a separate regional government while some others requested Patani to be independent or parted so that it could join Malaysia. In 1947, a respected local Muslim leader, Haji Sulong bin Abdul Kadir, presented a petition consisting of seven demands, which included Malay-Muslim population’s request to re-establish an autonomous region for the Muslim South.

Haji Sulong, who studied and taught in Mecca before returning to Patani in 1927, emerged as the champion of the non-violent movement. He established the first religious school (madrasah/pondok) reforming Islamic education, and became the first president of the Provincial Islamic Council of Patani. These Muslim schools instructed new generations in their faith, in the hope of protecting their culture and identity since public education is conducted in Thai.

Despite not violating the Siamese constitution, Haji Sulong’s demand for having an autonomous domain was rejected by the cabinet, which was mainly concerned about the division of the land.

The rejection became the main ground of separatism. Haji Sulong refused to yield to Thai pressure. He instead fuelled his campaign with more demands. He called for Islamic judges to be inducted in the local judiciary, boycotting the ones appointed by the government. Crisis broke out when government police and Muslims clashed in the southern provinces of Patani, resulting in the declaration of the state-of-emergency in 1948.

The police accused Haji Sulong of being a separatist and he was arrested in 1948. Upon his release in 1952, Haji Sulong was ordered to abandon his public activism and report to a local police station. In 1954, he and his three followers, including his eldest son Wan Muhammad, disappeared en route to the police station. Their bodies were never found. His mysterious disappearance contributed to social and political tension within the Malay-Muslim community, and further resentment from his relatives and followers towards the Thai government.

Malay nationalists believe that Haji Sulong was killed by Thai Police on the orders of then national police chief, General Phao Siyanond. Many believe that Siyanond ordered him to be tied to heavy stones and thrown into the sea. Haji Sulong’s son Den Tohmeena, also a Thai politician, alleged that his father was murdered by being drowned at sea.

Seven decades after their disappearance, no responsibility has been claimed, and no one has been brought to justice. Chaturon Iamsopha, one of the grandsons of Haji Sulong spoke to us about his grandfather’s legacy and growing up with his grieving family. Chaturon recalls his childhood but he was never told about their disappearance. Only when he was around 5-6 years old, he recalls being by the lake with his family, praying there. It was then that his mother told him that his grandfather’s body was somewhere in the water. He says he found out about his grandfather's disappearance by himself as he came of age, and that his family was left to deal with the loss all by themselves.