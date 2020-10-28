It's been a year since a major uprising broke out in Iraq against rampant corruption in government ranks, mismanagement of the economy, and rising unemployment.

A year on, public anger hasn't fully receded even though last year's protests led to the ousting of Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi.

Committed to seeing their government perform along the margins of equality and development, the Iraqi youth has learned a crucial lesson from last year's protests — and that is to survive and keep the movement alive.

On October 25, the protesters marked the first anniversary of the rallies. As the day panned out, maintaining civility on the streets proved to be a tough task, as several thousand protesters, who took to the streets in Baghdad, suddenly moved to the heavily fortified Green Zone, where government offices and foreign embassies are located.

For many young protesters, the march towards the Green Zone was neither expected nor needed. Their priority was to protest peacefully outside it, with an aim to deliver a message to the government—-that the demands that led to the toppling of Mahdi's government still have not been met.

Zaid al Hindi, a young protester originally from Karbala city, participated in Monday's demonstration in Baghdad, where he now lives.

Hindi told TRT World that the moment the rally began changing its direction and moving towards the Green Zone, he, along with his fellow protesters opposed it.

"We opposed it because we knew the militias had entered al-Khadra, an area around the embassies. They were prepared to kill anyone who entered (the Green Zone),” Hindi said.

"They (groups with vested interests) intentionally drove protesters to the Green Zone, and upon their return to Tahrir Square, these infiltrators attacked the protesters' tents. They are working toward escalating the situation until they become martyrs and the (new) government falls".

Keeping the infiltrators at bay

Dissent in Iraq comes with a heavy price, as kidnappings and assassinations allegedly carried out by Iran-backed militias, have become a common occurrence in the country, which is reeling from the economic turmoil accelerated by crashing oil prices.

The protesters are burdened with a range of problems — from keeping their demonstrations completely peaceful, to dealing with political groups with the agenda of overthrowing the new government led by Prime Minister Mustafa al Kadhimi.

They simply want to mobilise grassroots protesters, generate a nationwide debate on the issues plaguing the country, and seek accountability from the new government.

“We want to open a new page and continue weekly protests while getting ready to vote in the elections,” said Hindi.

The last year’s protests were largely organic and with no visible leader in sight. It was largely driven by the working class youth from both Shia and Sunni sects.

According to Hindi, the majority of activists want to keep the peaceful nature of the protests intact and focus on achieving positive outcomes, but ragtag groups of unknown men and a section of older activists are making things difficult on the ground.