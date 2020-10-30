For most of the French elite, a woman wearing a hijab or burkini is provocative. Such intolerant beliefs persist in the country's ruling establishment, as the former right-wing French president Nicholas Sarkozy once said: “Wearing a burkini is a political act, it's militant, a provocation.”

He was not alone to see the burkini, conservative swimwear, as a threat to the French Republic.

Renaud Girard, a prominent French correspondent, who describes himself as a “grand reporter” on his Twitter account, holds similar views.

“To put a burkini on a beach in France is an offense,” he said during an interview with Al Jazeera in 2016, when the debate over the freedom to wear the swimsuit raged. He advised French Muslims to leave the country if they did not believe that wearing a burkini violated the 'secular values' of the French Republic.

But what drives the burkini phobia in France, while it's been a non-issue elsewhere?

The answer lies in the interpretation of French secularism: its intention is to keep religious life private, hesitating the expression of it in the public space.

“The French do not recognise these different communities and do not recognise these differences between people officially. But the problem is that obviously underground these differences do exist,” says Francois Gemenne, a political scientist working on migration and asylum at Sciences Po in Paris and the University of Liège in Belgium, where he is the director of the Hugo Observatory.

Is French secularism radicalising Muslims?

By dismissing diverse religious faiths and ethnic differences, France has come to the tipping point of social tensions. The country is now seething with competing resentments over the insulting publication of Prophet Mohammed cartoons, pitting Emmanuel Macron's government against the country’s second-largest religious minority, the Muslims.

“This is exactly what the French government is trying to do right now (referring to creating more tensions with its Muslims population). The government is banning some religious associations and communities. But obviously it’s a risk that they go underground,” Gemenne tells TRT World.

The French government has recently closed down BarakaCity, one of the biggest Muslim charities, apparently using excessive force against its director, who has now sought asylum in Turkey.

Other experts also draw attention to the fact that the French crackdown on Muslims could eventually serve to radicalise them - they make up circa 10 percent of the whole population.

“‘Let’s provoke them in a way that they would be radicalised (without any other acceptable choices). Then, we can tell everybody that you see we were right about them,’ the French government currently thinks in my opinion,” said Murat Yigit in a previous interview with TRT World.Educated in France, Yigit is an academic, studying post-colonialism and France’s Africa policy at Istanbul Commerce University.

According to Gemenne, the French political thinking is rooted in the idea of universalism, which is based on the 1789 Revolution’s main principles, equality, liberty and fraternity.

As a result, the French state recognises just one type of universal citizen, which should hypothetically believe these principles and forget about anything else regarding his or her background, ethnicity and religious faiths, going back many centuries.

Is that possible?

Jean-Sylvestre Mongrenier, a professor of history-geography and a researcher in geopolitics in both the French Institute of Geopolitics and the Thomas More Institute, thinks that even the idea of secularism is grounded in religious thinking.

“This is a big question! First of all, there is a long running philosophical and historical debate in the Western world about 'secularism'. In my opinion, any 'philosophy of history' (an expression of Voltaire in his Essai sur les moeurs, 1756) has a theological backdrop,” Mongrenier tells TRT World.

Voltaire, an enlightenment writer and one of the prominent forefathers of the French revolution, is well-known for his criticism of religion and particularly the Catholic Church.

In time, however, all the Western states have evolved into a secularist direction, the professor says.

“Would it be possible to think about France or any other Western country ruled by a theocracy? Unthinkable,” he adds.