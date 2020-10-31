POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Wolves go third in Premier League as they defeat Palace 2-0
Rayan Ait-Nouri’s goal set Wolverhampton Wanderers on the way to a deserved victory over Crystal Palace, putting them level on points in the Premier League's top three.
Wolves go third in Premier League as they defeat Palace 2-0
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Daniel Podence and teammates celebrate scoring their second goal against Crystal Palace at Premier League. Wolverhampton, Britain on October 30, 2020. / Reuters
October 31, 2020

Wolverhampton Wanderers have moved up to third in the Premier League after beating Crystal Palace 2-0 thanks to goals from on-loan teenage wingback Rayan Ait-Nouri and Daniel Podence.

France under-21 international Ait-Nouri gave the hosts the lead in the 18th minute after latching on to a clearance and driving a bouncing shot into the far corner for his first goal in senior football on his Premier League debut.

Wolves midfielder Leander Dendoncker then hit the post with a powerful shot before Portuguese winger Podence made it 2-0, meeting Pedro Neto's cross from the right with a superb cushioned volley in the 27th minute.

'We play game-by-game'

Palace had several VAR decisions go against them, with a Michy Batshuayi goal disallowed and a penalty award overturned, both for offside.

Wolves substitute Adama Traore had a great chance to put the game out of reach in the 83rd minute but he fired a powerful shot straight at Palace keeper Vicente Guaita who parried it away to safety.

Recommended

Palace suffered a further setback when Luka Milivojevic was given his marching orders in the 87th minute after a review showed a nasty foul on Joao Moutinho. 

The win puts Wolves on 13 points from seven games. They trail leaders Everton and second-placed Liverpool on goal difference. Palace are ninth on 10 points.

READ MORE: Liverpool, Man Utd humiliated as Premier League goes wild

Podence, whose only other league goal for Wolves also came at home to Palace, praised fellow scorer Ait-Nouri, 19, who joined on a season-long loan, with the Midlands club having an option to buy, from Ligue 1 Angers earlier this month.

"He has a great left foot. He has a lot of quality. He showed everyone what he can do (and) we are here to help him," Podence said, adding that Wolves would not be getting carried away by their lofty league position.

"We play game-by-game. We are improving since the first game. We had a difficult pre-season. We can do better, and we are trying to be perfect," he added. 

READ MORE: Leicester beat Man City 5-2 thanks to Vardy's impressive hat-trick

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame