US President Donald Trump is set to launch his final two-day sprint of campaigning across the battleground states of the 2020 election to win over Democrat Joe Biden.

Facing what appears to be a narrow path to re-election, Trump is to make stops in states likely to prove pivotal in deciding if he will remain in the White House for four more years or whether he will become the first president since George HW Bush in 1992 to fail in a bid for a second term.

Biden's national lead over the Republican president has stayed relatively steady in recent months as the public health crisis over coronavirus has persisted. He is ahead 51 percent to 43 percent in the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll taken October 27 to 29.

But Trump is still close to Biden in enough state battlegrounds to give him the 270 state Electoral College votes needed to win a second term.

Reuters/Ipsos polls show that the race remains a toss up in Florida, North Carolina and Arizona.

Last call

Biden, who has made Trump's response to the pandemic the central theme of his candidacy, will campaign on Sunday in Pennsylvania, a state that may well decide the winner of the election.

On Sunday and Monday, Trump will stage 10 rallies – five a day – making it the campaign's busiest stretch. He aims to generate enough momentum to drive an overwhelming turnout by his supporters on Tuesday, Election Day.

On Sunday, the president will hold rallies in Michigan, Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida. On Monday his campaign has scheduled events in North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, and two in Michigan.

He will close out the two-day swing with a late-night rally on Monday in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the same location where he finished his campaign in 2016.