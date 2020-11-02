It’s time to abolish the US presidency. If there is any lesson from the last 20 years the world can learn, it’s that the office of the presidency has become one of the most dangerous institutions on the planet, both to Americans and everyone else.

It’s possible to still have a person who is in charge of things the US government does, but the sweeping powers of the presidency should not be in the hands of a single human being. It doesn’t matter to which American political party that person belongs, or what values they say they hold on the campaign trail. The presidency itself is the problem.

Comedy is America’s doomsday bunker, the refuge in which its citizens have been able to weather crises big and small. Last month, Chris Rock, in his opening monologue on the return Saturday Night Live’s new love shows, outlined some glaring problems.

He did not express excitement about US President Donald Trump’s challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden potentially winning the office, as polls suggest. But rather that Biden’s term should represent an end of era of US presidents.

‘’I think we need to renegotiate our relationship to the government. Does it work? I think Joe Biden should be the last president ever. We need a whole new system. Do we need a president president? Or just figure out a new way to do the job. What job do you have for four years no matter what. If you hired a cook and he was making people vomit everyday, do you sit there and say ‘He’s got a four year deal, we just gotta vomit for four more years.’’’

Rock continued by criticising how the legislature works. Members of the US lower house, called representatives or congresspeople, serve for two year terms. Senators serve for six years. They can be in office indefinitely. A challenger trying to unseat a senator must raise millions and millions of dollars to have a shot at doing so.

“The senate and congress does it work? It doesn’t work. It doesn’t work because they need term limits. We’ve agreed in the United States that we cannot have kings. But we’ve got dukes and duchesses in the congress making decisions for poor people. Rich people making decisions for poor people. That’s like your handsome friend giving you dating advice.’’

Democracy and the White House

Reforming congress is a topic for a different article, but Rock’s characterisation of the senate as a collection of ‘’dukes and duchesses’’ speaks to the problems with the executives. Rather than having a head of government, Americans now have a God-King for hire. And with technological changes unforeseeable at the start of the republic, the presidency has taken on almost superhuman responsibilities that no human can safely discharge.

On August 6, 1945, the office of the American presidency became too dangerous for a human being to oversee competently. With the dropping of the first nuclear weapon on Hiroshima, Japan, and three days later on Nagasaki, decisions undertaken by President Harry S. Truman, the office of the US presidency, became too dangerous for the world. More than that, American voters had no idea that the secret project to build the bombs was even underway.

Truman came into office upon the death of President Franklin D. Roosevelt in April of 1945. He had been Roosevelt’s vice president. It’s impossible to say whether Roosevelt would have made the same decision, but what we do know is that American voters did not vote for Truman as president in 1944. His position of unprecedented power in human history came about as a matter of accident.

The distance between democracy and the White House has grown only greater since then. Is it possible for any government, whether a direct democracy controlled by a million people or a totalitarian state controlled by one, to be responsible for a single nuclear weapon? It seems reasonable to suggest that trusting one person with that power is the more dangerous option of the two.

Abolishing the US presidency would not just be good for Americans, but good for everybody else, too. As I type this, on November 2, 2020, polls are just a few hours away from closing in the US. Already, more than 90 million Americans have voted early, a record turnout. But even that number only amounts to less than one percent of the world’s population. It’s not fair for only a tiny fraction of the world’s population to be responsible for a decision that affects so many others. It’s not fair to foreigners, and it’s a burden American voters should not have to bear.

It would be impractical to grant the right to vote to everyone on Earth. Other states would see it as an infringement on their sovereignty, and rightly so. It’d be impossible for US presidential candidates to campaign across 24 time zones. And it would not relieve the key problem of people overseas being held hostage to the absurd vagaries of the US electoral system.