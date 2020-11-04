They are the first two states called in the 2020 presidential election.

Kentucky is reliably conservative, while Vermont is considered one of the most liberal states.

Trump wins eight electoral votes from Kentucky, while Biden takes three for winning Vermont.

2355GMT

Trump calls into radio shows before polls close

President Trump has called into talk radio shows in the battleground states of Pennsylvania and Wisconsin just hours before polls closed.

Trump projected confidence that he will win key states like North Carolina and Florida and said he’s expecting a "great" evening.

He was set to call into conservative host Mark Levin’s show minutes after the first two interviews, but Levin abruptly said Trump would not be appearing. Levin said he was told the president couldn’t come on the show but gave no further details.

Trump told Wisconsin host Vicki McKenna that he is expecting a strong night based on lines of people waiting to vote.

2353GMT

Armed man loitering at a polling site arrested

In North Carolina, an armed man loitering at a polling site on Election Day has been arrested and charged with trespassing.

Thirty-six-year-old Justin Dunn was legally carrying a firearm but loitered at the Charlotte site after voting on Tuesday morning, which prompted a precinct official to call police over fears of voter intimidation. A precinct official accompanied by a police officer asked him to leave the site and banned him from the location.

Police said Dunn left the precinct but returned about two hours later. He was taken into custody and charged with second-degree trespassing.

2322GMT

Votes in SC county can't be counted immediately

More than 13,000 votes in one South Carolina county will have to wait a while to be counted because of a printing error.

Dorchester County Election Commissioner Todd Billman has said at a news conference that the mail-in ballots did not have the proper bars printed at the top so the scanner used to count the votes won’t register them. He says the error does not affect anyone's vote.

The votes will have to be counted by hand and will not be counted on Tuesday. Billman says Dorchester County’s full results will be finished by the Friday deadline to certify returns.

2316GMT

Vermont's Republican governor votes for Biden

Vermont Gov Phil Scott has said he voted for Biden for president, making him the first Republican governor in the nation to acknowledge voting for the Democratic presidential candidate.

The Republican governor told reporters after casting his ballot in his hometown of Berlin, Vermont, that he had never voted for a Democrat in his life.

"As many of you know, I didn't support President Trump. I wasn’t going to vote for him," Scott said. "But then I came to the conclusion that it wasn't enough for me to just not vote. I had to vote against."

He said he "put country over party, which again wasn’t an easy thing to do in some respects."

2230GMT

Biden won't comment on possible election outcome

Democratic presidential nominee Biden isn't making any predictions about the outcome of the election as the final hours of voting tick down.

Speaking to reporters outside a Delaware community centre, Biden said he's "superstitious" about offering predictions for election night but remains "hopeful."

He said he's heard from aides that there's "overwhelming turnout" among young people, women and older Black adults in places like Georgia and Florida.

He said, "The things that are happening bode well for the base that has been supporting me – but we’ll see." Still, he admitted, "It’s just so uncertain” because of how many states are in play.

Biden also wouldn’t commit to commenting on any results on election night, even if President Trump weighs in on the vote.

"If there’s something to talk about tonight, I’ll talk about it," Biden said. "If not, I’ll wait till the votes are counted the next day."

2207GMT

'No apparent signs' of US malicious cyber activity

The cybersecurity agency at the Department of Homeland Security has said the US election so far has featured the usual technical glitches and routine issues but no apparent signs of any malicious cyber activity – at least not yet.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency also said it’s too early to declare victory as polls near closing time around the nation on Tuesday and with days of vote counting and certification ahead.

A senior agency official said: "It has been quiet and we take some confidence in that but we are not out of the woods yet."

2205GMT

Vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris heads to Delaware

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris is heading to Wilmington, Delaware, after spending the afternoon campaigning in battleground Michigan.

She reminded voters at a Detroit church how slim Donald Trump’s margin of victory was in the state in 2016. She urged them to try to get two other people to vote as well.

She also urged people to remember why they are voting if they are stuck in long lines.

She will join Biden in Delaware, his home state, on Tuesday night.

2201GMT

Ballot scanner jams in Iowa

A spokesperson for the Iowa secretary of state has said that hand sanitiser on voters' hands caused a ballot scanner to jam at a polling place in Des Moines.

Spokesperson Kevin Hall said some voters' hands were moist when they handled the ballots and the buildup of sanitiser eventually caused the scanner to stop working.

The machine was fixed in about an hour.

To prevent another breakdown, poll workers moved the sanitising station farther back in the line so voters' hands would be dry when they first touched the ballots.

2029GMT

NY attorney general investigates malicious robocalls

New York Attorney General Letitia James has said her office is investigating allegations that numerous people were receiving robocalls telling voters not to vote on Election Day.

Her office earlier this week issued subpoenas to investigate the source of the robocalls allegedly spreading disinformation.

"Attempts to hinder voters from exercising their right to cast their ballots are disheartening, disturbing, and wrong. What’s more is that it is illegal, and it will not be tolerated," James said in a statement.

Malicious robocalls were sent to US voters with mixed messages of "stay home" or that they can vote on Wednesday in battleground Michigan, as well as Iowa and Nebraska, US media reported.

2025GMT

Pennsylvania Republican sues over balloting near Philadelphia

A Republican congressional candidate in Pennsylvania has sued election officials in a suburban Philadelphia county, accusing them of illegally counting mail-in ballots early and giving voters who submitted defective ballots a chance to re-vote.

The lawsuit against Montgomery County officials was filed by Kathy Barnette, who is seeking a House seat in Pennsylvania's 4th Congressional district, and Clay Breece, chairman of the Republican Committee in neighbouring Berks County.

They are seeking to block county officials from letting voters change defective ballots and to have mail-in ballots that are defective or have been changed be deemed "spoiled," meaning they would not be counted.

1905GMT

Four polling stations in North Carolina get extension in polling time

Swing state North Carolina's State Board of Elections has granted an extension on voting time for four North Carolina polling locations, including one in Cabarrus County, after a delay in opening the polls.

Poll workers at the Cabarrus County site, at First Missionary Baptist Church, couldn’t get their printers operating and failed to use available backup procedures, county elections director Carol Soles told The Observer. The site opened at 11:50 GMT (06:50 am local time), 20 minutes late.

A polling site in Guilford County and two in Sampson County also opened 15 to 30 minutes late and had requested extensions.

1900GMT

Kamala Harris continues campaign in Detroit

Senator Kamala Harris, running mate for Democrat presidential hopeful Joe Biden, visited Detroit, a heavily Black city in battleground Michigan.

Urging voters to head out and cast their ballots, Harris said, "We are in a pandemic that has infected 9 million people and we have in our hands an opportunity to elect a president in Joe Biden, who understands what it means to go through being in a hospital, losing someone you love."

1810GMT

Trump visits campaign headquarters in Arlington

President Donald Trump says he "feels good" after a nonstop campaign tour and is feeling positive about the Election Day results.

He said he isn't thinking about an acceptance or concession speech because "winning is easy, but losing is never easy, not for me."

Trump's comments came during an Election Day outing to visit the Republican National Committee Office in nearby Arlington, Virginia to thank campaign staffers.

This comes after Trump spent the final day sprinting through five rallies, from North Carolina to Wisconsin.

1746GMT

US judge orders sweep for outstanding ballots at some postal facilities

A judge has ordered the US Postal Service to conduct a sweep of some processing facilities this afternoon to ensure no ballots have been held up and any discovered would be immediately sent out for delivery.

US District Judge Emmet Sullivan ordered Postal Service inspectors or designees to conduct sweeps in Central Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Detroit, Colorado/Wyoming, Atlanta, Houston, Alabama, Northern New England, Greater South Carolina, South Florida, Lakeland, and Arizona.

Many states require receipt of all mailed ballots by the end of Tuesday.

1740GMT

FBI investigating robocalls

A US Homeland Security official says FBI is investigating robocalls across the country attempting to suppress votes. The election has been proceeding normally and there is no evidence of hacking, the official said.

1500GMT

Melania votes in Florida

First lady Melania Trump has voted in Palm Beach, Florida. She is registered to vote at her address at the Mar-a-Lago Club, which makes her voting precinct at the Morton and Mandel Recreation Center.

President Trump voted in person last week at an early voting site in West Palm Beach.

1445GMT

Feds monitoring vote say no major problems

Federal authorities are monitoring voting and any threats to the election across the country at an operations centre just outside Washington, DC, run by the cybersecurity component of the Department of Homeland Security.

US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency director Christopher Krebs said from the centre he has "confidence that the vote is secure, the count is secure and the results will be secure.”

Krebs says officials have seen attempts by foreign actors "to interfere in the 2020 election.” But he says officials “have addressed those threats quickly" and "comprehensively.”

1415GMT

Voters in Houston cast their ballots with many eyes on battleground state of Texas.

Polls began opening on Tuesday across the US as election officials warned that millions of absentee ballots could slow the tallies, perhaps for days, in some key battleground states and as President Donald Trump threatened legal action to prevent ballots from being counted after Election Day.

Given that a few states, including Texas, had already exceeded their total 2016 vote count, experts were predicting a record turnout this year.

1350GMT

Trump starts Election Day with Fox News

President Donald Trump says he believes his large rally crowds during his fast-paced weeks of campaigning are the “ultimate poll” and translate into a lot of votes for his reelection.

Trump told Fox News Channel's “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday he will spend Election Day making phone calls to people who have been loyal to him and will go to his campaign headquarters in suburban Virginia to thank the staff.

Trump said he would declare himself the winner of the election, “only when there’s victory.” There has been concern that Trump will declare victory early – before vote counts are definitive. But the Republican president told Fox there’s no reason to “play games.” He says he thinks he has a “very solid chance at winning.”

1330GMT

Biden begins Election Day visiting son's grave

Joe Biden has started Election Day with a visit to church – and the grave of his late son, Beau.

Biden and his wife, Jill, made an early morning stop at St Joseph’s at Brandywine in Wilmington, Delaware, the church he typically visits on Sunday when home. Biden had granddaughters Finnegan and Natalie in tow on Tuesday.

After a brief church visit, the four walked to Beau Biden’s grave in the church cemetery.

Beau died of brain cancer in 2015, and Biden often speaks on the campaign trail of his courage while deployed to Iraq as a major in the Delaware Army National Guard.

1300GMT

Homeland Security chief says no evidence 'foreign actor' compromised votes

The acting US Department of Homeland Security secretary, Chad Wolf, said on Tuesday there was no evidence a "foreign actor" had compromised US votes in the 2020 presidential election.

The message came as Americans begin the final day of voting in an electoral campaign dogged by worries over foreign interference.

"We have no indications that a foreign actor has succeeded in compromising or manipulating any votes in this election," Wolf told a press conference that was streamed online.

1230GMT

Vermont residents line up on to vote for their pick between US presidential candidates Trump and Biden.

Vermont voted red in all but one election up until 1988, breaking this tradition in 1992, when it turned blue

1200GMT

Michigan, Florida head to vote

Voters in Michigan and Florida cast ballots in the presidential election on Tuesday as Americans decide between Trump and Biden.

Those who have yet to vote headed to the polls despite another spike in coronavirus cases in much of the country.

1100GMT

Polls open in New York, New Jersey, Virginia

Polls have opened in the eastern states of New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Connecticut and Maine in a vote that is widely seen as a referendum on Trump's presidency, which Biden has urged Americans to end.

0900GMT

Polls open in Vermont

Vermont residents lined up to vote in a state that leans heavily towards Biden.

Vermont voted Republican ever since the start of the partyin all but one election up until 1988. It broke with this tradition in 1992, when it turned blue for Bill Clinton and has voted Democrat ever since.

0500GMT

Two New Hampshire towns cast votes after midnight, 60-year tradition

Two tiny New Hampshire communities that vote for president just after the stroke of midnight on Election Day have cast their ballots, with one of them marking 60 years since the tradition began.

The results in Dixville Notch, near the Canadian border, were a sweep for former Vice President Joe Biden who won the town's five votes. In Millsfield, 20 km to the south, President Donald Trump won 16 votes to Biden's five.

Normally, there would be a big food spread and a lot of media crammed into a small space to watch the voting but due to coronavirus concerns this year's celebration was not possible, Tom Tillotson, town moderator in Dixville Notch, said last week.

Electoral laws in New Hampshire allow municipalities with fewer than 100 residents to open their polling stations at midnight and to close them when all registered voters have fulfilled their civic duty.

Trump predicts 'another beautiful victory'

US President Donald Trump has predicted a "beautiful victory" in his final reelection campaign stop hours before polls open across the United States.

"We're going to have another beautiful victory tomorrow," he told a crowd on Monday in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the same place where he held the climactic rally of his 2016 campaign, when he upset the polls to beat Hillary Clinton.

"We're going to make history once again," he said.

Biden urges voters to 'take back' democracy

Democratic White House hopeful Joe Biden has concluded his last major rally on the eve of the US election by calling on voters to "take back" American democracy from President Donald Trump.

"It's time to stand up and take back our democracy. We can do this," the 77-year-old former vice president said on Monday as he wrapped up a boisterous drive-in rally in Pittsburgh in the critical swing state of Pennsylvania.

"I have a feeling we're coming together for a big win tomorrow," he said to cheers and honks, adding that if elected president he would act to "get Covid under control on day one."

