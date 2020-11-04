When 2020 started, US President Donald Trump was entering an election year with the wind in his sails; good poll numbers and one of the lowest unemployment rates in US history seemed to make his re-election campaign easier.

Then the coronavirus struck and the race for the White House suddenly opened up. The economy shuttered, unemployment skyrocketed and businesses closed down. Trump’s main selling point became his achilles heel.

The US has also been one of the worst-hit countries with almost 10 million infections and more than 238,000 thousand deaths.

US pollsters and pundits went into overdrive. The US electorate, they reasoned, wouldn’t re-elect a president they deemed to have failed in his handling of the pandemic.

Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate even claimed that the Trump presidency is an aberration “It’s not who we are...not what America is,” Biden has been often quoted saying.

Going into the elections some assumptions were made by pollsters that have not been borne out.

Which candidate benefited from a higher voter turnout?

Americans this year voted in record numbers.

Almost 100 million voted before election day and some estimates say once in person ballots are counted from election day between 140-150 million people will have voted, or around 65 percent of eligible voters.

Compare that with the 2016 elections where the election turnout was 55.7 percent.

It was widely assumed that a higher voter turnout would benefit Biden, leading to a ‘Blue Wave’ where the Democratic Party would sweep the Presidency alongside the Senate and the House of Representatives.

That hasn’t quite turned out to be the case.

Trump has so far gained 65.4 million votes, an increase of more than 2.4 million from the 2016 election and is on course to surpass the 65.8 million votes Hillary Clinton gained in 2016.

Biden equally has surpassed Clinton’s vote count in 2016 and has so far garnered 67.6 million votes, an increase of 2 million votes.