In an increasing trend, some Western leaders and intellectuals have looked to identify Islamism, which is a contentious term in its own right, with terrorism, particularly, in the wake of the recent attacks in France and Austria.

While most Westerners and their allies in the Islamic world have increasingly used the term Islamism to define a violent movement with a religious identity, most Muslim intellectuals and scholars find it incorrect to conflate Islamism with religious extremism, violence or terrorism.

The Western perception of Islamism, often associated with terrorism, also suggests that Islam has some kind of connection with terrorism.

“When the term ‘Islamism’ is associated with terrorism in the popular press, it often simply serves as a secularist dog whistle that is meant to signal that terrorism is intrinsically associated with Islam,” says Usaama al Azami, a British-Muslim academic and a lecturer in Contemporary Islamic Studies at the University of Oxford.

Islam as a monotheistic religion has existed for more than 1400 years since Prophet Muhammad passed on Quranic verses to his contemporaries in 610 AD in Mecca, which is located in present-day Saudi Arabia.

For Muslims and a significant yet less vocal number of non-Muslims worldwide, associating Islam with terrorism would be an insult to nearly two billion Muslims living across the world, and indicates that the old colonialist European mentality has updated its terminology by replacing 'Muslim barbarians' with 'Islamist terrorists.'

“The use of Islamist in connection with terrorism simply associates the guilt of terrorism with 1.9 billion Muslims,” Azami tells TRT World.

Yet French President Emmanuel Macron didn't shy away from saying, “Our country suffered an Islamist terrorist attack,” after a knife attack took place outside a church in Nice. The incident happened 13 days after Samuel Paty, a French teacher, was beheaded by a young Muslim man in Paris.

Austrian authorities also described a series of attacks, which appear to be committed by Muslims in Vienna, as acts of “Islamist terrorism”.

Azami thinks that these descriptions and policies are “an exercise of domination” in an ongoing "quasi-colonialist project," which, according to him, has historically been intimately tied to a commitment to white supremacy.

"It is a truism that Islam is overwhelmingly a religion of non-white people across the world, and even more mainstream incarnations of white supremacy today that permeate political and media power centres in the West are built on a subtle commitment to the belief that Islam is ultimately the source of terrorism," Azami said.

With recent attacks, the strictly secularist French state under the so-called centrist President Emmanuel Macron has begun using some themes of the far-right, which is expanding across Europe and the Americas.

“He [Samuel Paty] was killed because Islamists want our future. They will never have it,” Macron claimed, staking his claim to a traditionally far-right narrative.

For a long time, far-right movements across the world have claimed that Muslims, with their growing populations, will eventually replace them.

Macron has not hesitated in repeating such tropes, describing France's 6 million-strong Muslim population as a “parallel society” or a “counter-society”.