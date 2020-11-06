Sahabettin Ozcelik, a phone repairman living in Van province in Turkey’s east, has been collecting cell phones for twenty years. He now has 1,000 cell phones in his possession.

Ozcelik migrated to Van from Hakkari’s Yuksekova district four years ago with his family. He has a shop in the city centre where he fixes cellular phones.

Over the years as he practiced his craft, Ozcelik has decided to keep old cell phone models that he came across in his line of work and start his own collection.

In the twenty years he has been collecting cell phones, he has had a break in, with burglars getting away with 700 of his approximately 1,700 phones. Ozcelik displays the remaining cell phones in a separate room in his house, taking excellent care of the samples that used to be used by the thousands in their heyday.