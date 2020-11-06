On November 3, the Ethiopian government accused the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), the party governing National Regional State of Tigray, of attacking an Ethiopian Defence Forces base in their state “to rob the Northern command of artillery and military equipment.”

The “last red line has been crossed,” said the statement from the Prime Minister's office in an ominous tone.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the TPLF's alleged attack on federal military installations forced Addis Ababa into a “military confrontation,” slamming the door shut on the possibility of dialogue.

Speaking to state television the night the operation was launched, Prime Minister Ahmed reassured the public saying that the “army not only repulsed the attacks but has managed to control important and key locations” warning that further operations could take place. Birhanu Jula, senior member of Ethiopian National Defence Forces, said “our country has entered into unexpected war… the war will not come to the centre, it will end there [in Tigray].”

A Tigrayan official denied his state was at fault saying “no attack was launched by us”. Tigrayan state authorities have also closed their airspace and have said that fighter jets have bombed areas surrounding the regional capital Mekelle, but no casualties have been confirmed at the time of writing. Sources on the ground however reported dozens of soldiers receiving medical treatment, without specifying which side of the conflict they were on.

The Tigray state also said that the Northern Command, one of four regional commands of the Ethiopian armed forces defected to its side. The claim was dismissed by Ahmed's spokesman, Billene Seyoum as “false information”.

Ethiopia’s Council of Ministers has since unanimously passed a bill declaring a six month state of emergency across Tigray region (which can be geographically expanded if necessary), accusing the Tigray state of “endangering the constitution and constitutional order”.

Despite appeals from the international community, Ahmed has pressed ahead with this seemingly abrupt military operation, which began as the world was focussed the American election. However this outbreak of violence between PM Ahmed and the TPLF elites in the Tigray state is the crescendo of a long running dispute between the parties.

Abiy Ahmed has framed the intervention in the Tigray region as an operation to defend Ethiopia’s constitution, and the Tigrayan people from a renegade movement that has defied federal authority & law which he wants to “extract” through military means.

Mukerrem Miftah, an Assistant Professor at the Addis Ababa based Ethiopian Civil Service University tells TRT World that “TPLF politicians & activists were clearly caught off guard by Abiy Ahmed. It doesn’t seem they expected the federal government to go as far as actually launching an all out military operation to open the political deadlock.”

The backstory

The TPLF was historically the most powerful actor in Ethiopia’s multi-ethnic ruling coalition the Ethiopian People's Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF), originally a rebel group that battled the Derg regime before ushering in a multi-ethnic, albeit authoritarian, federal system to govern a country with close to 80 different ethnic groups.

In this arrangement the TPLF dominated state structures, and exerted outsized influence through loyalists in the EPRDF and in each of the states. This uneasy arrangement came under increasing pressure until major protests broke out in the Oromia regional state in 2015 driven by marginalized Oromos, which led to the use of “lethal force” by Ethiopian authorities.

On the back of the unrest which spread and also plagued the term of Meles Zenawi’s successor Hailemariam Desalgn, emerged Abiy Ahmed, Africa’s youngest leader, cast in the role of a visionary peacemaker, who could repair the country’s wounds, and put Ethiopia on the path to a new, more inclusive and democratic future.

Ahmed hit the ground running pushing through reforms at a breakneck speed. He ended Ethiopia’s state of emergency, admitted to the state’s use of torture and gave amnesty to many political prisoners domestic and abroad. A cabinet reshuffle saw half of cabinet positions go to women including a newly created Ministry of Peace.

His domestic reforms were mirrored in both scale and ambition by his reforms in Ethiopia’s foreign policy, where agreed peace with Eritrea, a country Ethiopia fought a vicious war with in the late 90s, and tried to help broker talks in South Sudan. He even appeared at a time to be the key to bring Sudan’s protests to an end, meeting with opposition leaders and the military council.

He was the darling of the global business community, making strident efforts to open up Ethiopia’s closed and largely state-led economy, giving an eloquent speech to much applause at the World Economic Forum in Davos early last year.

As his star continued to rise in Africa and beyond, he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his attempts to resolve Ethiopia’s border conflict with Eritrea, which killed close to 80,000 people. His ascent however didn’t come without its detractors.

Ahmed’s sweeping reforms which removed the old regime from power, also dismantled the networks of powerful TPLF officials embedded in Ethiopia’s security, state, and economic structures.

“Given the widespread negative perception of the TPLF-led EPRDF’s rule, Abiy Ahmed was able to garner support for his reforms and for this operation in other states” Mukerrem tells TRT World.

“This conflict in some ways is functional also, it is a conflict between Ethiopians as Abiy Ahmed says and the TPLF, not Tigrayans and the Ethiopians”, Mukerrem continues, “the TPLF does have support in Tigray, but there are also many dissidents and opposition groups including a branch of Abiy Ahmed’s Prosperity Party, Harena Tigray, Tigray Democratic Party and a youth movement which wants to remove them from power (fenqel).”