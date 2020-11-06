Iraqi security forces have killed at least one anti-government protester using live gunfire and wounded at least 40 others in the southern city of Basra, security sources and a rights official have said.

It was the first killing of a protester by security forces in Basra since Prime Minister Mustafa al Kadhimi took office in May.

Iraq's interior ministry confirmed the death but said in a statement that no Iraqi security forces were being allowed to use weapons against demonstrators and that it was investigating the incident.

Deadly flare-ups have been rare since protests against Iraq's ruling elite and demanding jobs and services largely subsided earlier this year.

Tahrir Square

Last Saturday, Iraqi forces cleared out sit-in tents from Baghdad's central Tahrir Square that had been the epicentre of anti-government mass protests that erupted last year. They also removed tents in Basra's Bahriya Square and in other southern cities that have seen major protests throughout the past year.

The removal of the tents has led to tensions and protesters in Basra have been trying to erect them again, holding demonstrations in the city for the past three days. They are also demanding the sacking of the governor and an investigation into previous killings of protesters.

The hospital officials said seven protesters were wounded in Friday's clashes. They spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.