As soon as the news buzzed on their phones, Americans gathered spontaneously on street corners and front lawns, honking their horns, banging pots and pans, starting impromptu dance parties, as an agonisingly vitriolic election and exhausting four-day wait for results came to an end Saturday morning.

Just after US news organisations declared that former Vice President Joe Biden beat President Donald Trump, fireworks erupted in Atlanta.

In Maine, a band playing at a farmers’ market broke into the Battle Hymn of the Republic.

Neighbours ran out of their homes in Manhattan and assembled into an unplanned street party, whooping, dancing and high-fiving strangers.

In Louisville, Kentucky, BIden supporters gathered on their lawns to toast with champagne. In Harlem, they danced in the streets, banged cowbells and honked their car horns.

Trump’s supporters have for days been protesting outside of ballot-counting operations, alleging without evidence that the slow-moving results were proof of cheating.

But on Saturday morning, it was the Democrats taking to the streets in jubilant displays, celebrating what was for them an end to four years of constant crises, chaos and anxiety.