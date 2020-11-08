POLITICS
3 MIN READ
US sports stars share their joy over Biden win
Donald Trump has sparred numerous times with US athletes over the past four years, especially NBA star LeBron James, who called on Black Americans to get out and vote.
US sports stars share their joy over Biden win
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) smiles at forward Anthony Davis (3) while holding the MVP trophy after game six of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena. October 11, 2020. / Reuters
November 8, 2020

American sport stars have celebrated Joe Biden's victory, saying the election of the 46th president of the US has restored their faith in democracy after four tumultuous years under Donald Trump.

Athletes such as LeBron James, Magic Johnson and Megan Rapinoe took to social media to share their feelings after the US media monitoring the electoral vote count in key states like Pennsylvania declared Biden the winner.

"My Philly fam! FOE and more THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU!!! Let's celebrate! Responsibly still," James posted on his Twitter page.

Trump has sparred numerous times with US athletes over the past four years, especially James, who called on Black Americans to get out and vote.

Trump also criticised athletes for kneeling during the US anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality.

Philadelphia 76ers forward Joe Embiid used capital letters to express his faith in American democracy.

"Well America TRUSTED THE PROCESS and it paid off," Embiid wrote on Twitter.

READ MORE:Investors celebrate Joe Biden's victory in US election

READ MORE: Congratulations flood in from around the world after Biden wins US election

'Your vote counts'

Basketball hall of famer Magic Johnson, who has been part owner of a number of Los Angeles sports franchises including the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Lakers, said he was celebrating for the third time in the past few weeks.

Recommended

"Today I completed my trifecta: the Lakers, the Dodgers, and now #BidenHarris!! It’s been a fantastic 30 days!" Johnson wrote.

American Kyle Lowry, who plays in Canada for the NBA's Toronto Raptors, is glad his vote helped make a difference.

"Your vote counts!!!!" he said.

World Cup soccer winner Rapinoe, who has been an outspoken critic of Trump, thanked black women for helping to put Biden over the top.

"Thank you Black Women," she wrote.

Golden State Warrior's player Draymond Green messaged James on social media telling him the newly-crowned NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers can be the first team to restore the tradition of having the winners visit the White House.

"Yo we back up there my G!!! I'm taking my tequila and vino too!" James replied to Green.

Three years ago, James called the president a "bum" after Trump rescinded an invitation for the Warriors to visit to the White House.

READ MORE:Joe Biden celebrates election victory, pledges to unify country

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame