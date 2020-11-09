The tumultuous US presidential elections finally sputtered a presumptive winner over the weekend: Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris.

Amid unproven allegations of fraud, largely fanned by the outgoing President Donald Trump, the results were a relief for more than 75 million voters who supported Biden. However, there were still 71 million voters who did not repudiate Trumpism, supporting the incumbent president in greater numbers than even 2016.

Further afield, the US election results have been greeted with less fanfare and more indifference.

“Biden or Trump - Republican or Democratic presidents - it does not make any tangible difference in US policy towards the Palestinians and the Israelis,” says the Gaza based journalist Motasem Dalloul.

It’s easy to see why many believe that will be the case. On Israel, Biden and Harris have proven to be staunch and unwavering supporters of the state.

In 1986, speaking to US lawmakers, the then-Senator Biden said US support for Israel “is the best $3bn investment we make,” referring to the annual aid Washington gives to Israel each year.

“If there weren’t an Israel, the United States of America would have to invent an Israel to protect her interests in the region,” Biden went on to add.

During the Obama administration's final days in office, the Democratic leader approved $3.8 billion in aid to Israel each year over a period of ten years. Trump renewed the approval.

For Dalloul and others like him in Gaza, that is an indication of what a future Biden administration will offer in terms of policies for the long-suffering Palestinian people.

“Obama, during eight years in the White House, described the settlements as a violation of international law, but he did not stop it. Instead, he continued and increased support for Israel,” said Dalloul speaking to TRT World.

“The difference between him [Obama] and Trump is that Trump said the settlements are ok and Israel is building homes on Israeli land. That's it. Both sides are pro-Israel and against Palestine and the Palestinians,” added Dalloul pessimistically, a sharp contrast to the euphoria sweeping certain parts of the US.

Ardent Zionists

Biden’s vice president pick, Kamala Harris, has been described as being on the “right of Biden” when it comes to supporting Israel.

Even as Democrats have begun to eschew attending events organised by the hawkish Washington-based Israeli lobby group, AIPAC, Kamala has been three times, even attending off the record addresses to the group.