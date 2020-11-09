Her Yerde Sanat Dernegi (Art Anywhere Association) was set up in 2012 to offer kids from varied backgrounds ––Turkish, Kurdish, Arab, Assyrian and refugee children–– an artistic meeting platform.

According to the Sabanci Foundation which selected them in 2018 to their Changemakers programme, it was founded in 2012 by Pınar Demiral and her friends, including Serdal Adam.

Serbest Salih, 27, is a Syrian photographer who attended Aleppo University between 2012 and 2014. Because of the war in his homeland, he sought refuge in Turkey and has been in the country for about six years, having made Mardin his home.

According to Salih, “the association aims to make the lives of children and youth in the area more beautiful and more meaningful by taking the peaceful, harmonious, happy and open minded nature of childhood.”

Moreover, the association “tries to reduce the effects of fighting, war and poverty on children and offers them social support by arranging activities.” These activities are carried out via three entities: Sirkhane (the circus school), Muzikhane (the music school) and Darkroom (the photography school).

Serbest Salih is the director of the Darkroom. The Darkroom, once set up in the Istasyon neighbourhood in Mardin is now a travelling photo workshop.

Sixty children who have attended workshops of the Darkroom are now participating in a group show called ‘Bir de Buradan Bak’ (Look at it This Way, an invitation to adults to see things from a child’s perspective). The exhibition will run through January 3, 2020 at Kalyon Kultur in Nisantasi. It can be visited every day except Monday from 11 am to 9 pm.

The exhibition is curated by Sezgi Abali and Sinan Eren Erk. Talking to TRT World, Abali says the pre-selection for the show was made by the children, and that they received fewer than 200 photos.

Abali and Erk reduced the number to around 100 photos, and divided the photos into four categories: Home, Stranger, Together, and Amidst. “We didn’t do the hierarchical curatorial discourse; we allowed the photos to ask questions as the children tried to make sense of the world around them.”