Human Rights Watch (HRW) has urged the Group of 20 member states to press Saudi Arabia to free activists detained unlawfully and provide accountability for past abuses ahead of the virtual G20 summit hosted by the kingdom this month.

"The G20 is bolstering the Saudi government's well-funded publicity efforts to portray the country as 'reforming' despite a significant increase in repression since 2017," said Michael Page, HRW deputy Middle East director on Monday.

HRW, based in New York, said in a statement that the G20 presidency conferred an "undeserved mark of international prestige" on the government of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman despite its "unrelenting assault on freedoms."

As the current chair of the G20 major economies, Riyadh has tried to repair its image after global outrage at the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at its Istanbul consulate, detention of women's rights activists, and the Yemen war.

Flogging, sexual assault in detentions

Launching the #G20SaudiArabia campaign, HRW called for the unconditional release of Saudi human rights activists, including female activists Loujain al Hathloul, Nassima al Sadah, and Nouf Abdulaziz as well as blogger Raif Badawi, journalist Salah Haidar and rights lawyer Walid Abu al Khair.

Rights group say some of the women, including Hathloul, were held in solitary confinement for months and subjected to abuse, including electric shocks, flogging and sexual assault.