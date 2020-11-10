WORLD
4 MIN READ
Meet Turkey’s new Treasury and Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan
Elvan's ascension to the ministerial post came on the heels of Berat Albayrak's resignation.
Meet Turkey’s new Treasury and Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan
Turkey's newly appointed Treasury and Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan, arrives to take leave of the deputies at the Parliamentary Plan and Budget Commission in Ankara, Turkey on November 10, 2020. Turkey appointed Lutfi Elvan as the country’s new treasury and finance minister early Tuesday, according to a presidential decree published in the Official Gazette. / AA
November 10, 2020

Turkey’s Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak announced his resignation on Sunday, citing health concerns. 

“I have decided not to continue my ministry duty that I have been holding for five years. From now on, I will spend more time with my father, mother, wife and children, who have always supported me during this time,” Albayrak wrote on Instagram. 

A day later, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accepted Albayrak's resignation. Ankara then appointed Lutfi Elvan as the country’s new Treasury and Finance Minister on Tuesday morning, according to a presidential decree published in the Official Gazette.

Elvan has a reputation as a seasonal bureaucrat with a successful track record. He has held many crucial portfolios in the past: he is the former chairperson of Budget and Planning Commission, former Deputy Prime Minister and former Minister of Transport, Maritime and Communication. 

He was also elected in the Grand National Assembly of Turkey (TBMM) in the 2007 general election, representing the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) from central Karaman province.

Between 2013 and 2015, 58-year-old Elvan was transportation, maritime and infrastructure minister. He was also the minister of development between 2016 and 2018.

The origin and background

Recommended

Born in Turkey’s Karaman province in 1962, Elvan studied in Konya for his primary and secondary school education. He obtained his bachelor's degree from Istanbul Technical University, specialising in the Faculty of Mines in 1983. Elvan holds two masters’ degrees in mining operations and research from Leeds University in the UK, as well as in economics from Delaware University in the US.

In 1987, he started working as an engineer at Etibank Operational Research Group, leading the company to have further computer driven mining activities. Two years later, he started working at Turkey’s State Planning Organisation and until 1996, he was in charge of several positions.  

Afterwards, he was assigned as the head of Priority Areas in the Development department and carried out his job until 2002. In the following he became deputy undersecretary, and in 2007, Elvan decided to resign from his role and joined the AK Party. 

After being elected as Karaman Deputy in the 2007 elections, Elvan was Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s Senior Adviser and also elected as the president of the EU-Turkey Joint Parliamentary Committee. 

In the 2011 elections, he was reelected and was appointed the president of Committee on Planning and Budget of Turkish Parliament. Three years later, he was assigned to the post of Minister of Transportation, Maritime Affairs and Communications. 

Furthermore, in the following years, he became Minister of Development in Binali Yildirim’s government in 2016. Elvan also held different positions at international institutions such as the OECD and EU.

Lutfi Elvan is a married father of two children.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
42,000 Palestinians in Gaza suffer life-changing injuries, one in four are children: WHO
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war