Switzerland benefitted from a spectacular espionage scheme orchestrated by the CIA and its German counterpart who used a Swiss encryption company to spy on governments worldwide, a parliamentary investigation has shown.

A large media investigation revealed back in February an elaborate, decades-long set-up, in which US and German intelligence services creamed off the top-secret communications of governments through their hidden control of the Crypto encryption company in Switzerland.

The revelation sent shock waves through Switzerland, and the parliament's Control Delegation was asked to investigate.

In a statement announcing the delegation's findings on Tuesday, parliament said the Swiss intelligence service had known "since 1993 that foreign intelligence services were hiding behind the company Crypto AG."

The Swiss intelligence service had subsequently benefitted from an "information collaboration", it said.

'Vulnerable' encryption machines exported

The Swiss government had meanwhile not been informed of the arrangement until late last year, it said, warning that this raised concerns about gaps in the control over the intelligence service.

"Thus, the government carries some of the responsibility, since the company Crypto AG for years exported "vulnerable" encryption machines," it said.

The government has until June 2021 to officially comment on the report.