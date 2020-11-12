The ongoing intra-Afghan talks and the US-Taliban deal would have significant implications not only for Afghanistan’s future political order but for the broader 'jihadist' movement as well.

In this regard, the reactions of various groups and influential ideologues to these developments are quite instructive. These reactions have varied from celebrations and condemnations to cautious optimism, exposing the fractured nature of the larger movement – if we can characterise these groups as being part of a larger movement that mixes (extreme) religiously driven politics with militancy to achieve their objectives in Afghanistan.

The result of the intra-Afghan negotiations (currently deadlocked) and the political compromises the Taliban make or refuse, would impact their credibility as a 'jihadist' outfit.

Consequently, for the Sunni militant movement, the Taliban would either become a model worth following or an example not to be imitated. This potentially leaves the Taliban in a catch-22 situation. If the Taliban moderate their demands for shariah law, they will be discredited within the larger hardline community, possibly resulting in defections. The more extreme Taliban factions could join other groups, such as the Islamic State of Khorasan Province (Daesh). To the contrary, if the Taliban remain inflexible, they may not achieve their political objectives, i.e., return to power in Afghanistan.

The intra-Afghan negotiations’ outcome is also crucial because no major precedence, barring a few, of successful talks with jihadists, exists. Arguably, talking to and reaching political settlements is difficult because religious claims are not easy to compromise; religion is a matter beyond a political bargain.

Furthermore, negotiations are a zero-sum game because their demand for Sharia rule is non-negotiable. So, the talks would potentially result in victory or defeat, rather than a compromise.

The reactions of these militant groups are also crucial because several of them follow the Taliban model. The outcome of peace talks would trigger a new debate among the Sunni militant ideologues and strategists about the efficacy of non-violent means to achieve their goals.

For various groups, negotiation is an unchartered territory that can potentially undermine their ideological legitimacy. So, while some are excited about the US-Taliban deal, they are also circumspect.

In their propaganda publications, Al Qaeda and its affiliated groups have framed the US-Taliban deal signed in February this year in Doha as a “magnificent victory.” Al Qaeda’s general leadership has highlighted the lesson that the groups fighting oppression and occupation can learn from the Taliban’s commitment to their faith and steadfastness to defeat the US. This indicates that Al Qaeda is contemplating negotiations as a strategy in future.