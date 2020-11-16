Over the weekend the conflict between Ethiopia’s federal government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) dramatically escalated when the TPLF fired rockets into Eritrea’s capital Asmara.

“As long as troops are here fighting, we will take any legitimate military target and we will fire,” said the Tigray state president Debretsion Gebremichael, who accused Eritrea of intervening in the war on behalf of Abiy Ahmed with 16 battalions.

The rockets appeared to be aimed at Asmara Airport, which Gebremichael said was being used by the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF), not long after Getachew Reda, a senior TPLF figure, threatened they would take action.

Tibor Nagy, the US’s top diplomat for Africa condemned the TPLF’s attack as “unjustifiable” and its wider “efforts to internationalise the conflict in Tigray”. The TPLF views its attack on Eritrea as retaliatory, though Eritrea denies any involvement in the conflict. Abiy Ahmed also tweeted that the Ethiopian government can realise the “objectives of the operation by itself.”

Gebremichael has appealed to the African Union to mediate, as well as appealing more widely for negotiation from regional bodies and the international community. Uganda’s president Yoweri Museveni hosted Ethiopia’s foreign minister in a move viewed as an attempt to de-escalate the crisis. But Prime Minister Ahmed has insisted that this is an internal issue, which will be swiftly resolved through the federal government “law enforcement operation”.

This conflict, always carrying the risk of bleeding over into Ethiopia’s turbulent neighbourhood, has also developed a regional dynamic.

Getachew Reda, a member of the TPLF’s Executive Committee has accused Abiy Ahmed of “enlisting the support of UAE drones” based in Eritrea’s Assab. No evidence was provided for this claim but it remains to be seen if the UAE will tolerate hostilities against a nation hosting one of its bases.

Eritrea gave the Saudi-led coalition access to its airspace and opened its strategic Assab port to coalition forces, which the UAE was a part of in its war against the Houthis in Yemen. The UN also reported that 400 Eritrean troops took part in the operation. Abiy Ahmed developed a close relationship with Eritrean president Isaias Afwerki after coming to power in 2018 and won a Nobel Peace Prize for ending that conflict.

Mohamed Kheir Omer, a political blogger and former member of the Eritrean Liberation Front, which fought with Ethiopia to create Eritrea, tells TRT World that many “local sources from the field in Eritrea tell us that Eritrea is fully engaged in the fighting.”

“Ethiopian soldiers are brought by planes to Eritrea and then fight with Eritrean soldiers along the border and local sources tell us that there are many wounded Ethiopian soldiers in the hospitals of Barentu and Hijferai near Hagat in western Eritrea” Omer continues.

The Tigray state was the frontline in Ethiopia’s war with Eritrea in the late 90s, and played an outsized role in Ethiopia’s ruling coalition - the Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) - during that period. The relationship remained bitter until Abiy Ahmed came to power, sidelining the TPLF in the ruling coalition and founding the Prosperity Party which replaced it.

The TPLF described the alleged collaboration between Ethiopia and Eritrea against them as “the most shameful betrayal in history” on their Facebook page. “Our country is attacking us with a foreign country, Eritrea. Treason!” said the Tigray state president more recently. A few days before the conflict started, the Eritrean embassy in Ethiopia posted an article which said “game-over!” targeted at the TPLF leadership.

“But Eritrea denies involvement because it would embarrass the Ethiopian Prime Minister as he says we are doing it alone” Omer says.

Despite reports about Eritrea being actively involved, Asmara hasn’t formally declared war against the TPLF. Mohammed Ibrahim Shire, a Lecturer in Security Risk Management at Portsmouth University, with a focus on east Africa, says “Eritrea is avoiding being plunged into this conflict, mainly because it plays into the TPLF’s playbook of transforming it from a local conflict to a regional conflict.”

“Eritrea’s restraint to retaliate against TPLF’s aggression is a strategic move to contain the conflict within the borders of Ethiopia and avoid using the foreign invasion by Ethiopia’s ‘archenemy’ as a rallying card” Shire tells TRT World.

The conflict also has serious implications for Sudan whose border has provided an exit point for civilians fleeing the conflict. Despite the prime minister’s assurances of a swift and clinical operation, the humanitarian situation appears to be deteriorating. On Sunday, the UN’s refugee agency said the number of people who have arrived in Sudan has risen to at least 20,000 as the conflict enters its 11th day. Sudan’s refugee agency put the number closer to 25,000.

The regional complexities

Sudanese prime minister Abdullah Hamdok, recognising the risk posed by prolonged conflict in Ethiopia, offered mediation in his capacity as chair of east Africa’s regional intergovernmental body IGAD. The offer was quickly snubbed, with Ahmed insisting on the internal character of the conflict.